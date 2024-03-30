Brentford vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A stumbling Brentford look to change their fortunes when they square off against a high-flying Manchester United in a crucial Premier League clash.
Thomas Frank's Brentford have had a disastrous campaign in England's top-flight as they have lost four times in their previous five outings.
Manchester United will be aiming to replicate their heroics from their seven-goal thriller against Liverpool as they prepare to visit the Gtech Community Stadium.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time
|Date:
|March 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Gtech Community Stadium
The Gtech Community Stadium will host the encounter between Brentford and Manchester United on March 30, 2024.
The two sides will kick-off the clash at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Brentford and Manchester United will be available to watch on Peacock in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Brentford team news
Brentford are tipped to remain without the services of Kevin Schade (groin), Ben Mee (ankle), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Aaron Hickey (thigh) due to their respective injuries.
Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan under Ten Hag's wings, is unavailable for selection after receiving a nasty red card against Burnley before the international break.
Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Toney.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Reguilon, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard
|Forwards:
|Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Ghoddos, Olakigbe
Manchester United team news
Manchester United's iconic hero in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool, Amad Diallo is suspended for the encounter against Brentford.
The Ivorian was handed the marching orders after back-to-back yellow cards, the latter coming after he decided to take his shirt off to celebrate the winning goal.
The other absentees for the Red Devils include Harry Maguire (unspecified), Casemiro (knock), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), and Lisandro Martinez (knee) while Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir and English defender Johnny Evans are doubtful for their visit to the Gtech Community Stadium.
Kobbie Mainoo excelled on his Three Lions' debut during the international break and the English prodigy will continue in the engine room alongside Scott Mctominay and Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Malacia, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|7 Oct 2023
|Manchester United 2-1 Brentford
|Premier League
|6 Apr 2023
|Manchester United 1-0 Brentford
|Premier League
|13 Aug 2022
|Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|3 May 2022
|Manchester United 3-0 Brentford
|Premier League
|20 Jan 2022
|Brentford 1-3 Manchester United
|Premier League