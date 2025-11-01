+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoBirmingham
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoPortsmouth
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Birmingham vs Portsmouth English Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's English Championship soccer game between Birmingham and Portsmouth will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 11:00 am Eastern Time, 08:00 am Pacific Time.

Birmingham have found wins difficult to come by so far this season with just four in their opening 12 fixtures. They do, however, remain just four points off the Championship play-offs and will remain hopeful that a run of wins can see them shoot up the table. A win for opponents Portsmouth, meanwhile, would propel them above Birmingham in the table.

If you're a new customer to Paramount+, you can watch the game using a free seven day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

crest
Championship - Championship
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Live stream Birmingham vs Portsmouth worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Birmingham, Portsmouth or other English Championship soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Bypass geo-restrictions with NordVPNSign up now

English Championship Standings

Birmingham vs Portsmouth Recent Form

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Birmingham vs Portsmouth H2H

BIR

Last 5 matches

POR

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Birmingham vs Portsmouth Team News

Birmingham vs Portsmouth lineups

BirminghamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestPOR
25
J. Beadle
5
P. Neumann
24
T. Iwata
4
C. Klarer
20
A. Cochrane
10
D. Gray
28
J. Stansfield
7
T. Doyle
16
P. Roberts
8
S. Paik
33
M. Ducksch
26
J. Bursik
2
J. Williams
17
I. Bowat
14
H. Matthews
5
R. Poole
7
M. Pack
18
M. Kosznovszky
21
A. Dozzell
8
J. Swift
47
M. Yang
25
M. Kirk

4-2-3-1

PORAway team crest

BIR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Davies

POR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mousinho

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Birmingham vs Portsmouth online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

Useful links

  • Latest betting updates (US delete as appropriate) | Latest betting updates (UK, delete as appropriate)
  • Home team page
  • Away team page
  • Football on TV in the US & UK
  • Other standalone news stories about players/managers/clubs
  • Best VPN services to watch sports online
Advertisement