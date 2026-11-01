How to watch Belgrano vs Barracas Central with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 16:30

Belgrano host Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with both sides sitting in the middle of the Clausura Group B table and looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Ricardo Zielinski's Belgrano have hit a rough patch at the worst possible time. Back-to-back defeats to Aldosivi and River Plate have dented their momentum, and the pressure is building on a squad that was performing well just weeks ago.

Barracas Central arrive in better shape. Damian Ayude's side have won three of their last five Liga Profesional matches, including an away victory at Atletico Tucuman, and they come into this fixture with genuine confidence.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs tells a story of tight, competitive football. Three of their last four meetings have ended level, and neither side has been able to establish clear dominance in this fixture.

Belgrano will need a response after their recent slide. A home crowd and familiar surroundings give Zielinski's men an advantage, but Barracas Central are a side that has shown it can win away from home.

For full details on how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, broadcast information, team news, and more, read on below.

Team news & squads