Today's game between Belarus and Burkina Faso will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Belarus vs Burkina Faso is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belarus and Burkina Faso meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen their squads ahead of upcoming competitive commitments.

Belarus arrive in decent shape. They have won back-to-back friendlies, beating Armenia and Cyprus in March, and will look to carry that momentum into this contest.

Burkina Faso bring African Cup of Nations experience to the table. They featured in the 2026 edition of the tournament earlier this year, though their campaign ended with mixed results against top continental opposition.

For Belarus, the friendly circuit has served as a useful testing ground. Their World Cup qualification campaign in UEFA competition showed they can hold their own against stronger sides, and the coaching staff will want to see that competitive edge again here.

Burkina Faso's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau, following a commanding 5-0 win over the same opponent days earlier. The West African side will be looking for more consistency in their attacking play.

Neither team has met often at international level, which adds a degree of novelty to the matchup. Both squads will treat this as a genuine opportunity to test depth and build combinations.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Belarus vs Burkina Faso, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belarus vs Burkina Faso with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Belarus ahead of this friendly. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Burkina Faso's squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Updates on availability and likely selections will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Belarus head into this fixture with two wins from their last five matches, alongside two draws and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Armenia in a friendly on March 29, and they also beat Cyprus 1-0 days earlier. In their UEFA World Cup qualification matches, they drew 0-0 with Greece and 2-2 with Denmark before losing 2-1 to Scotland. Across those five games, Belarus scored six goals and conceded five.

Burkina Faso's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat Guinea-Bissau 5-0 on March 28 before drawing 1-1 with the same side three days later. Their Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year brought a 2-0 win over Sudan, but they lost 1-0 to Algeria and 3-0 to Ivory Coast. Burkina Faso scored eight goals across those five fixtures and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

BLR Last match BUR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Burkina Faso 0 - 0 Belarus 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Belarus and Burkina Faso have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting came on July 14, 2017, in a friendly, with Burkina Faso hosting Belarus and the match ending 0-0. No further meetings are recorded in the dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belarus vs Burkina Faso today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: