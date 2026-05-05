Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs PSG are listed below. English-language coverage in the United States is split across CBS and Paramount+, with Spanish-language viewers served by Univision, ViX, and DAZN. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the match for those who prefer a broader streaming package.

If you are travelling and find your usual service is geo-blocked, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access the stream as normal.

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with everything still to play for after a breathless first encounter in Paris.

The first leg produced nine goals and a dramatic finish. PSG led 5-2 at one point at the Parc des Princes before Bayern mounted a fierce comeback to make it 5-4, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of Wednesday's return fixture in Munich.

Vincent Kompany's side know they need to score at least twice to advance, but they carry the belief of a team that refused to capitulate in Paris. The Allianz Arena crowd will be a significant factor, and Bayern's record at home in European competition gives their supporters every reason for optimism.

For PSG, the challenge is to protect their one-goal advantage on the road — a task that has not always come naturally to the Parisians in European knockout football. Luis Enrique's squad, however, is packed with individual quality, and Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will carry the threat of a side that can hurt any defence on the counter.

Bayern sit second in the Champions League standings while PSG come in much lower down the table, though both clubs have navigated the knockout rounds to reach the final four. The aggregate score, not league position, is what matters from here.

With the final in Munich on the horizon, both clubs will be acutely aware that a place in the showpiece event at their own ground — or on home soil — is within reach. The stakes do not come much higher in club football.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bayern Munich have a number of players unavailable for the second leg. Wito Mike, Devyne Rensch Santos, Carlos Kiala, Raphaël Guerreiro, Luka Klanac, and Serge Gnabry are all listed as injured and will play no part. There are no suspensions to report. Kompany's projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise; Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane.

PSG travel to Munich without Quilindschy Hartman Ndjantou, Lucas Chevalier, and Achraf Hakimi, all of whom are injured. No suspensions affect the away side. Luis Enrique's projected XI reads: Matvey Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaïre-Emery; João Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bayern Munich head into the second leg with a mixed recent record, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 Bundesliga draw with FC Heidenheim on May 2, and before that came the 5-4 defeat in Paris in the first leg. Bayern scored 16 goals across those five matches but also conceded 13, underlining both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability. The two Bundesliga wins — 4-2 against VfB Stuttgart and 3-4 at Mainz — show they can produce results on the road, while a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win over Bayer Leverkusen demonstrated defensive solidity when required.

PSG arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five, their only defeat coming at Lyon on April 19. Their most recent match was a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw with Lorient on May 2, and they have scored 13 goals across the five games. The 5-4 win over Bayern in the first leg was the standout result, and back-to-back Ligue 1 victories over Nantes (3-0) and Angers (0-3) before that showed consistent attacking form heading into the decisive leg.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was the first leg of this semi-final, played on April 28, 2026, when PSG won 5-4 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. Before that, Bayern won 1-2 in Paris in November 2025 in the Champions League group stage. PSG also beat Bayern 2-0 at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025. Across the last five meetings, PSG hold a three-win advantage to Bayern's two, with both sides having shown they are capable of producing high-scoring affairs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Bayern Munich finished the league phase in second place while PSG ended in eleventh — but those standings are now irrelevant. This is a knockout semi-final decided on aggregate, and with the first leg ending 5-4 to PSG, it is that one-goal margin that defines the contest at the Allianz Arena.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: