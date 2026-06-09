Today's game between Azerbaijan and San Marino will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Azerbaijan vs San Marino are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both confirmed broadcasters for this fixture.

Azerbaijan and San Marino meet in an international friendly, with both sides coming off midweek fixtures as they close out this summer's schedule.

Azerbaijan enter the game with little momentum. A 2-0 defeat to Malta on June 5 extended a difficult run that stretches back through a tough World Cup qualifying campaign, where losses to France and Iceland highlighted the distance between them and Europe's established nations.

Mahir Emreli remains the central figure in Azerbaijan's attack, and the home side will need him to be decisive if they are to bounce back and end this window on a positive note.

San Marino arrive in similarly modest form. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Bangladesh, a result that continued a sequence of losses stretching back to a goalless draw with Andorra in March. The Sammarinesi have conceded freely across their recent fixtures and will face a stern test holding Azerbaijan at bay.

For San Marino, any competitive performance carries value. They rarely enter games as anything other than underdogs, and the experience of facing a side ranked well above them in UEFA competition remains useful preparation regardless of the result.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Azerbaijan vs San Marino, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs San Marino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Azerbaijan have not released details of injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup, and the same applies to San Marino. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Azerbaijan have won two of their last five matches, losing the other three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Malta on June 5, ending a run that had included back-to-back wins over Saint Lucia (6-1) and Sierra Leone (1-1) in March. Prior to those victories, they lost consecutive World Cup qualifiers against France (3-1) and Iceland (2-0).

San Marino have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. They lost 2-1 to Bangladesh on June 5 in their most recent outing, following a 0-0 draw with Andorra in March. Their heaviest result in this run was a 7-1 loss to Romania in World Cup qualifying last November. Across the five games, San Marino have scored just three goals and conceded 12.





Head-to-Head Record

AZE Last 2 matches SMR 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Azerbaijan 5 - 1 San Marino

San Marino 0 - 1 Azerbaijan 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available data, both in World Cup qualifying. The most recent encounter came on September 4, 2017, when Azerbaijan won 5-1 at home. Before that, San Marino hosted the fixture on September 4, 2016, with Azerbaijan winning 1-0. Azerbaijan have won both recorded meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs San Marino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: