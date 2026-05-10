LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 10:15 AM.

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US viewers can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and streaming options are listed below.

Fans travelling outside their home country may find that their usual streaming service is geo-restricted. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward way to access your preferred broadcaster from abroad.

Athletic Bilbao host Valencia at San Mames in Bilbao in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine mid-table stakes for both sides.

Ernesto Valverde's side arrive in uncertain form. Athletic have won just two of their last five league matches, and their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Basque club remain in eighth place, but their grip on that position is not comfortable.

For Valencia, the situation is more pressing. Sitting 12th in the table, the visitors have lost three of their last five LaLiga games and were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid last weekend — a result that came against a rotated Atletico side resting players ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal. That defeat will sting.

Nico Williams is in line to feature for Athletic, though his future at San Mames continues to attract attention. Reports have linked the 23-year-old winger with a move away from the Basque Country, with Bayern Munich among the clubs said to have considered him before ultimately deciding against a pursuit.

Valencia travel north with a depleted squad. Several key players are unavailable through injury, and Ruben Baraja's side will need a strong collective effort to take anything from a ground that Athletic treat as a fortress.

These two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, with Athletic holding the upper hand in their recent encounters. San Mames tends to be an uncomfortable venue for visiting sides, and Valencia will need to be at their best to avoid another setback.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao have one injury to report, with B. Prados listed as unavailable. No suspensions are in place for the home side. Valverde's projected XI reads: U. Simon; A. Gorosabel, A. Laporte, Y. Alvarez, Y. Berchiche; A. Rego, M. Jauregizar; N. Williams, I. Williams, U. Gomez; G. Guruzeta.

Valencia arrive with a more significant injury list. T. Correia, D. Foulquier, J. Agirrezabala, and M. Diakhaby are all ruled out, and no suspensions are listed. The away side's projected XI is: S. Dimitrievski; R. Saravia, C. Tarrega, J. Gaya; Pepelu, G. Rodriguez, F. Ugrinic; L. Rioja, J. Guerra, U. Sadiq; L. Ramazani. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Athletic Bilbao have a W2 D0 L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 win away at Deportivo Alaves on May 2, a result that snapped a difficult run. Before that, they lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid, beat Osasuna 1-0, lost 1-2 to Villarreal, and were beaten 2-0 at Getafe. Athletic have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Valencia have taken one win from their last five LaLiga games, recording a W1 D1 L3 record. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on May 2, continuing a difficult stretch. Their only win in the run came against Girona, when they won 2-1, and they drew 1-1 with Mallorca. Defeats to Elche and Celta Vigo complete the picture. Valencia scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came on February 4, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 1-2 away at Valencia in the Copa del Rey. Before that, Valencia beat Athletic 2-0 at home in a LaLiga fixture on September 20, 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Athletic hold a three wins to two advantage, with Valencia's victories coming in LaLiga fixtures at the Mestalla.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Athletic Bilbao sit eighth while Valencia are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: