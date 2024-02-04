Atalanta vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two high-flying Serie A sides lock horns at the Gewiss Stadium as Atalanta host Lazio in an intriguing encounter.

Atalanta have three wins and one draw in their previous four games as they have brushed aside Italian sides in the league and would want to halt Lazio's remarkable streak at their home.

Lazio, on the other hand, are without a defeat in their previous five games as they have four wins and a draw. The toothless stalemate against Napoli will hurt them a bit as they look to get back to winning ways against Atalanta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

Atalanta will face Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium on February 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Atalanta vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta have Isak Hien on the bench as the new signing is recovering from a hamstring problem while Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is still serving his nation at the CAF AFCON 2023.

With Lookman unavailable for La Dea, Belgian prodigy Charles De Ketelaere has honoured the goalscoring responsibility in sublime fashion having thundered five goals and bagged five assists since the turn of the year.

The home side will be hopeful that Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners shakes off his ankle problem before Lazio's trip to Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Lazio team news

The visitors have two players out of contention due to injuries with Spanish defender Patric nursing a shoulder problem and Italian winger Mattia Zaccagni recovering from a foot problem.

While Lazio veteran Ciro Immobile is back from his suspension, Danilo Cataldi will be sidelined from the encounter due to suspension.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Lazio 3-2 Atalanta Serie A 12 Feb 2023 Lazio 0-2 Atalanta Serie A 23 Oct 2022 A talanta 0-2 Lazio Serie A 23 Jan 2022 Lazio 0-0 Atalanta Serie A 30 Oct 2021 Atalanta 2-2 Lazio Serie A

Useful links