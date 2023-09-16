How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa are set to host Crystal Palace in their fifth Premier League game of the season.

Unai Emery's side come into this on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and currently sit on 10th position with two wins and two losses from four games. Villa have lost just one of their last 11 meetings with Crystal Palace, winning six and drawing four.

Crystal Palace are currently seventh in the table with seven points from four games so far. They come into this on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves in the last game. They are currently unbeaten away from home, winning one and drawing one of their two away league games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: September 16th, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00am EST Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Peacock.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are nursing an injury but apart from them, the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam Forwards: Bailey, Watkins, Diaby, Traore, Dhuran

Crystal Palace team news

Michael Olise is unavailable for selection due to an injury but the rest of the squad is available.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Lerma, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Franca Forwards: Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have both won two of their last five meetings with one ending in a draw. Their previous meeting was the only time in the last five encounters where both teams did not register a goal.

Date Match Competition March 4th, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League August 20th, 2022 Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League May 15h, 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League

