Today's game between Andorra and Liechtenstein will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Andorra vs Liechtenstein is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Andorra and Liechtenstein meet in an international friendly, with both nations looking to build ahead of their next competitive commitments.

Andorra arrive in poor form after a run of results that has offered little encouragement. They lost their most recent outing to Iraq and have struggled to find consistency across their last several outings.

Liechtenstein carry their own difficulties into this fixture. A heavy 7-0 defeat to Belgium in World Cup qualification last November remains fresh, and they have won just once in their last five matches.

For Andorra, this is an opportunity to arrest a slide and give their squad some confidence. Four defeats in their last five games tell a story of a side that has found goals hard to come by and clean sheets harder still.

Liechtenstein's sole recent win came away at Tanzania in March, a result that stands out in an otherwise difficult stretch. They will want to carry that momentum into this meeting.

With both sides sitting outside competitive football's main spotlight right now, this friendly serves as a practical exercise in preparation and player assessment.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side. Andorra's coaching staff and probable lineup have not been announced, and there are no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report. The same applies to Liechtenstein, with no squad or personnel information released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Andorra have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Iraq, and they were beaten 2-0 by Montenegro in March. A goalless draw with San Marino is the only point they have taken across this stretch, with a 4-0 defeat to Finland last November among the heavier losses. Andorra have scored just once in five games while conceding seven.

Liechtenstein have also struggled, winning one and losing four of their last five. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to Aruba in March, though they beat Tanzania 1-0 in the same international window. A 7-0 loss to Belgium and a 1-0 defeat to Wales in World Cup qualification last November underline the gap between Liechtenstein and stronger opposition. They have scored three goals and conceded 13 across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2022, when Andorra beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League D fixture played on Liechtenstein's home ground. Earlier that year, Andorra won 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture in June 2022. Across the four recorded meetings, Andorra hold the stronger record, winning three times to Liechtenstein's one, with the sole Liechtenstein win coming in a friendly in August 2012.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: