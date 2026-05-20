Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Khaleej and Al Ahli will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes, and Fox One.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch the match as normal. Check the terms and conditions of your streaming provider before using one.

Al Khaleej host Al Ahli at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits a side fighting to stay relevant against one of the division's form teams.

Al Khaleej arrive in poor shape. Three consecutive league defeats, including a 5-0 thrashing at Al-Ettifaq and a 3-1 loss at home to Al Akhdoud, have left them rooted in the bottom half with little to play for but pride.

Al Ahli, by contrast, are in the middle of a strong run. Roberto De Zerbi's side have won four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring freely and conceding little. They sit third in the table and are pushing for a finish that would secure continental football next season.

The gap in quality and motivation between these two clubs could hardly be wider. Al Khaleej have struggled to defend and failed to threaten going forward across recent weeks, while Al Ahli have looked sharp and purposeful in attack.

For the visitors, this is a match they will expect to win. A third-place finish carries real weight in the Saudi Pro League standings, and De Zerbi's squad will not want to drop points against a side that has lost three on the spin.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al Khaleej ahead of this Saudi Pro League fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been released.

Al Ahli are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Khaleej have lost three of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with their most recent result a 3-1 defeat to Al Akhdoud on May 16. That followed a 5-0 loss at Al-Ettifaq and a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Al Hilal, a run that points to a side low on confidence. Their two wins in this period, a 2-0 victory at Damac and a 3-1 win over Al Najma, feel distant given the scale of the defeats that followed.

Al Ahli have been in commanding form, winning four consecutive Saudi Pro League matches heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Al Kholood on May 16, which extended a run that also included a 1-2 away win at Al-Taawoun and a 3-1 victory over Al Fateh. Al Ahli scored 13 goals across their last five matches and conceded just three, with their only defeat in that stretch a 2-0 loss at Al Nassr in late April.





Head-to-Head Record





Al Ahli have been the dominant force in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter came in January 2026, when Al Ahli ran out 4-1 winners on home soil in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five meetings, Al Ahli have won four times and Al Khaleej have failed to win any, with a 2-2 draw in March 2025 the closest the Dammam side have come to a positive result. Al Ahli have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just five.

Standings

Al Ahli sit third in the Saudi Pro League, placing them firmly in contention for a top-flight continental berth, while Al Khaleej are 11th and well clear of any immediate danger but with nothing left to chase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: