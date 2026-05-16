Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Kingdom Arena

Today's game between Al Hilal and Neom SC will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 12:05 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Al Hilal vs Neom SC in the United States are listed below. Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus are both carrying the match, with Fox One also available as an option for viewers.

For fans travelling outside the United States, geo-restrictions may prevent access to your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to connect through a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward solution for viewers abroad who want to follow Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League campaign without interruption.

Al Hilal host Neom SC at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds the Blues in a complicated moment — still chasing a title that has slipped frustratingly from their grasp.

Al Hilal arrived at this stage of the season with silverware already secured. Their 2-1 victory over Al Kholood in the King's Cup final delivered a 12th title in that competition, with Karim Benzema adding to his trophy haul in typically composed fashion. But the league remains unfinished business.

The 1-1 draw with Al Nassr on May 12 — snatched in the 98th minute after a goalkeeper error from Bento Matheus gifted Al Hilal an equaliser — kept their title hopes technically alive, though Al Nassr's lead at the summit remains commanding. That late drama was as much a reprieve as it was a result.

Neom SC arrive at Kingdom Arena sitting eighth in the table, a position that reflects a mid-table campaign with little left to play for beyond pride and consistency. Their most recent result, a 2-1 win over Al Shabab, showed they are capable of competing, but the gap in quality between these two sides is significant.

For Al Hilal, this is a match to win convincingly and maintain pressure on the leaders. Anything less would feel like a missed opportunity with the season drawing to a close.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Al Hilal ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

The same applies to Neom SC, with no team news, absences, or probable lineup data available at this stage. Further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Hilal head into this fixture in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only dropped points in that run came in the 1-1 draw with Al Nassr, a result that arrived in the most dramatic of circumstances in stoppage time. Before that, the Blues beat Al Khaleej 2-1 and put three past Al Hazem without reply, demonstrating a clinical edge in front of goal. Across those five matches, Al Hilal have scored eight goals and conceded just three.

Neom SC's recent record is more inconsistent. They have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. The 3-4 loss to Al Ittihad was their heaviest result in that stretch, though they bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Al Shabab in their most recent game. They have scored nine goals in those five matches but have also conceded nine, suggesting a side that is open at both ends.





Head-to-Head Record

HIL Last match NEO 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Neom SC 1 - 2 Al Hilal 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited in the available data, with the only listed previous meeting ending in a 2-1 win for Al Hilal away at Neom SC in January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. On that occasion, Al Hilal took all three points on Neom's own ground, and they will be expected to replicate that result at home in Riyadh.

Standings

Al Hilal sit second in the Saudi Pro League table, while Neom SC are eighth. The gap in league position underlines the contrast between a side pushing at the top of the division and one settling into the middle of the table as the season winds down.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: