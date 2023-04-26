Lionel Messi warned Barcelona return wouldn't be 'healthy for him' by Argentina legend Mario Kempes

- Messi out of contract this summer
- PSG extension status uncertain
- Kempes tells him to ignore Barca
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's return to Camp Nou on a free transfer would certainly carry nostalgic value, but Kempes fears that the Blaugrana's financial restrictions and the expectations that could be placed upon Messi make the potential move unwise.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think it's healthy for him to return to Barcelona," Kempes told Super Deportivo Radio. "He would be better off in France, so that he reaches the next World Cup calmly, he should stay there. Barcelona's objectives, they are different, it is still being put together, after his departure. There are many problems."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup winner has scored 15 goals and recorded 15 assists for PSG in Ligue 1 this campaign, helping put the club on the verge of the title. PSG were less successful in the Champions League, though, going out in the last 16 to Bayern Munich.
WHAT NEXT? If Messi doesn't want to go to Barcelona, he will have options other than re-signing with PSG. Inter Miami appears the most likely alternative, and MLS could change its rules to enable the transfer.