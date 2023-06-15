Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his entire career as Argentina captain curls home inside 120 seconds against Australia

Lionel Messi's opening goal for Argentina in Thursday's friendly against Australia was the first time ever he has scored inside two minutes of a game.

Messi scores against Australia

Goal within 120 seconds

First time scoring within two minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? As expected, the Albiceleste captain featured from the off against the Socceroos, and it didn't take long for him to make his mark. Messi was able to get on the end of Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez's assist to curl a delightful shot home within the first 120 seconds of the match - which brought up a career milestone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being 35 years-of-age and racking up over 800 goals in a star-studded career, the boy from Rosario has never scored inside the first two minutes of a match. Thursday's strike against Australia in Beijing's Workers' Stadium has ticked that off the list, meaning Messi now only needs a goal inside the first 60 seconds of a game to complete the set.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Di Yin/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Inter Miami forward starred against the Albiceleste's World Cup last-16 opponents on Thursday, but he will not feature in Monday's friendly against Indonesia.