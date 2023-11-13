Who is Lionel Messi's barber? Meet the man behind Inter Miami star's haircuts

GOAL takes a look at who is the man behind Lionel Messi's Ballon D'Or ceremony haircut?

WHO IS LIONEL MESSI'S BARBER?

Lionel Messi captured the biggest individual prize in football once again as La Pulga bagged the 8th Ballon d'Or of his career. After a tight race with Manchester City's treble-winning forward Erling Haaland, Messi was announced the winner in a ceremony held in France for his exploits in the 2022 World Cup that guided Argentina to the ultimate prize.

While fans around the world adored his looks, his hairstyle during the Ballon d'Or ceremony garnered massive attention as his barber from Miami gave him a fresh haircut for the showpiece event.

Luis Andres Rivera is a hairstylist based out of Miami who has styled some of the biggest names in the world in recent times. And he got an iconic opportunity to give Messi a haircut which made the Argentine look really great according to the fans.

"Dropping the biggest Leo Messi off ready for tomorrow. Special day where in the name of God he will win his golden ball number 8," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Leo for always trusting in me and blessing me with making possibly the biggest cut of my career. WILL BE SEEN BY THE WORLD."

SOME ICONIC MESSI HAIRCUTS!

While Rivera's haircut gave many a look at Messi's new hairstyle some fans were left wondering what are some of the most iconic haircuts Messi has donned in his career.

Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2004, the Argentine has been clicked with some of the most amazing haircuts. The veteran once turned his hair completely blonde as he twinned with Brazilian superstar and his former teammate Neymar during their stint with the Blaugrana.

During his early career in Spain, Messi was seen donning a 'Straight Across Bangs' look as he started his journey to conquer the world. La Albiceleste's captain has juggled with multiple haircuts during his tenure with the Catalan heavyweights, going from a 'Mid Fade Haircut' to a 'Taper Cut' and also once switching to a 'Blonde Taper Haircut'