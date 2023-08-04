Fired on the spot! - Lionel Messi autograph cost a man his job at Inter Miami's stadium but he insists it was 'worth every second'

Cristian Salamanca has said it was worth losing his job at a cleaning company to get Lionel Messi's autograph.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has sent shockwaves throughout the MLS. Arguably the greatest footballer on the planet has blasted David Beckham's football club's business into another stratosphere and every person is dying to get a glimpse of the 36-year-old. Salamanca, who was at Inter Miami for the first time ever, was lucky enough and managed to get an autograph at the expense of his job.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Nacion, Salamanca said: "I had to clean the bathrooms in the area where the buses park. Fortunately, I was out there when the bus arrived and all the players got out. The last one was Messi. It was enough to yell at him: 'Hey, world champion' that he turned to look. I lifted up my uniform shirt and I had the Argentina shirt underneath and a marker. He gave me his autograph. Security came right away, they took me out and fired me from my job, but it was worth every second."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While some may question the severity of the punishment, the Colombian native was well aware of Inter Miam's policy when it comes to professionalism. Both employees of the club as well as outsourced workers are asked to maintain a professional nature and they're not to bother footballers, or anyone, for pictures or autographs.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While his act of kindness inadvertently cost Salamanca his job, Messi wasn't to know that such action would be taken. The Argentine will likely next take to the field on August 6 as Inter Miami travel to FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16.