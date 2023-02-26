Lionel Messi hits 700! PSG star joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive goals club after strike vs Marseille

Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his club career on Sunday when he found the net during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash against Marseille.

Messi scored against Marseille

Has now hit 700 goals in club career

Joined Ronaldo in passing milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? Just four minutes after he set up Kylian Mbappe for the opening goal of the game, the Argentina international doubled PSG's lead with a goal of his own.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner has now scored 28 times for PSG to add to his 672 for Barcelona, taking his tally up to 700. That puts him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the milestone, with the Portuguese star having surpassed it earlier this season.

WATCH MESSI'S GOAL:

WHAT NEXT? After the clash against Marseille, the French champions will meet Nantes in Ligue 1 on March 4.