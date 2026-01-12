How to buy Linkin Park From Zero World Tour tickets: Bahrain & Abu Dhabi dates, prices, resale & more

The 15-year wait is officially over. Linkin Park is roaring back to the Middle East this January for a monumental return that signals the start of a brand-new era for one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

The band returns as a revitalized unit, with Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums joining original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn. Together, they’re bringing a powerful live experience that honors Linkin Park’s legacy while pushing boldly into the future.

Fans can expect an electrifying setlist that blends the generation-defining anthems that made Linkin Park global icons with the raw, stripped-back intensity of their #1 global album From Zero, featuring standout tracks like 'The Emptiness Machine' and 'Heavy Is The Crown'.

GOAL is here to help you navigate ticket options and secure your spot for Linkin Park’s epic return.

When is the Linkin Park From Zero World Tour?

Date Location Tickets Jan 18, 2026, 6 PM GST Al Dana Amphitheatre, Hawrat Ingah, Bahrain Tickets Jan 20, 2028, 8 PM GST Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Tickets

Where to buy Linkin Park From Zero World Tour tickets?

Securing your tickets for Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour involves checking both official primary sellers and reputable resale platforms.

Official tickets are primarily sold through Ticketmaster and the tour’s official partners (like Live Nation and venue partners in each city). These are the safest places to buy face-value tickets and VIP packages. Presale options (including fan club presales) may be available before general onsale for some dates.

For those looking for last-minute tickets or more seat options, verified secondary ticket sellers such as StubHub often list tickets at resale prices, though these can be above face value. These platforms are useful if the official tickets sell out quickly, but expect prices to vary widely based on demand and seat location.

What to know about Linkin Park's From Zero World Tour?

While Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour has already generated massive global excitement across North America, Europe, and select international markets, each stop on the tour represents a significant moment in the band’s long-awaited return to the world stage.

The tour marks Linkin Park’s first major world tour in years, making it a landmark chapter for one of the most influential rock bands of the 21st century and a must-see event for both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

The From Zero World Tour follows the release of Linkin Park’s 2024 album From Zero, their first studio project since One More Light (2017). The album signaled a new era for the band, blending their signature alternative rock and nu-metal sound with fresh creative energy, while honoring the legacy that made them global icons. Its release was met with strong fan response and widespread attention, quickly re-establishing Linkin Park as a major force in modern rock.

For fans around the world, the From Zero World Tour is more than just a concert run; it’s a celebration of rebirth, resilience, and musical evolution. With powerful live performances, emotionally charged setlists spanning their classic hits and new material, and large-scale production, the tour offers a rare chance to witness Linkin Park’s next chapter unfold live on stage.