How to buy Ligue 1 tickets: Prices, resale, hospitality & more

The French league (Ligue 1) has always had a huge following amongst European and global football fans, but Paris St Germain's sensational UEFA Champions League triumph last season has further increased its popularity. There’s no time like the present to check out what French football has to offer.

Whichever Ligue 1 match you do decide to book tickets for, you are likely to see some bright young prospects for the future. A whole flock of famous French players kicked off their impressive careers on home soil, including Zinedine Zidane (Bordeaux), Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Eric Cantona (Auxerre) and Michel Platini (Nancy) to name just a few.

As well as being renowned for being a breeding ground for nurturing young French talent, global stars of the current game also ply their trade in Ligue 1, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha and Amine Gouiri.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own French footballing fantasies come true by securing a ticket to a Ligue 1 match this season, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

Everything to know about Ligue 1 2025/26

Date Aug 15 2025 – May 16 2026 Teams 18 Format Each team plays 34 matches Location France Relegation Bottom 2 teams drop to Ligue 2 (plus the loser of the relegation playoff tie) Tickets Tickets

When are the upcoming Ligue 1 matches?

Date Game Location Fri Nov 7, 19:45 Paris FC vs Rennes Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France Sat Nov 8, 16:00 Marseille vs Brest Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France Sat Nov 8, 18:00 Le Havre vs Nantes Stade Océane, Le Havre, France Sat Nov 8, 20:05 Monaco vs RC Lens Stade Louis II, Monaco Sun Nov 9, 14:00 Lorient vs Toulouse Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir, Lorient, France Sun Nov 9, 16:15 Angers vs Auxerre Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France Sun Nov 9, 16:15 Metz vs Nice Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France Sun Nov 9, 16:15 Strasbourg vs Lille Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France Sun Nov 9, 19:45 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France Fri Nov 21, 19:45 Nice vs Marseille Allianz Riviera, Nice, France Sat Nov 22, 16:00 RC Lens vs Strasbourg Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis, Lens, France Sat Nov 22, 18:00 Rennes vs Monaco Roazhon Park, Rennes, France Sat Nov 22, 20:05 Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre Parc des Princes, Paris, France Sun Nov 23, 14:00 Auxerre vs Lyon Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps, Auxerre, France Sun Nov 23, 16:15 Brest vs Metz Stade Francis-Le Blé, Brest, France Sun Nov 23, 16:15 Nantes vs Lorient Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France Sun Nov 23, 16:15 Toulouse vs Angers Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France Sun Nov 23, 19:45 Lille vs Paris FC Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq (Lille suburb), France Fri Nov 28, 19:45 Metz vs Rennes Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France Sat Nov 29, 16:00 Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Stade Louis II, Monaco Sat Nov 29, 18:00 Paris FC vs Auxerre Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France Sat Nov 29, 20:05 Marseille vs Toulouse Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France Sun Nov 30, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brest Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France Sun Nov 30, 16:15 Angers vs RC Lens Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France Sun Nov 30, 16:15 Le Havre vs Lille Stade Océane, Le Havre, France Sun Nov 30, 16:15 Lorient vs Nice Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir, Lorient, France Sun Nov 30, 19:45 Lyon vs Nantes Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Ligue 1 games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Ligue 1 tickets, you can find them:

Official club websites : tickets are often released a few weeks before each match.

: tickets are often released a few weeks before each match. Physical ticket offices : located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

: located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based. Package providers , including SportsBreaks: tickets and hotels from €263 per person

, including SportsBreaks: tickets and hotels Secondary providers: The overwhelming demand for some Ligue 1 fixtures means fans may look to StubHub and LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from €19.

How much are Ligue 1 tickets?

The cost of Ligue 1 tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

Seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost.

Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Le Classique’ (PSG vs Marseille) and ‘Le Derby des Olympiques’ (Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Ligue 1 clubs, their home stadiums and average matchday ticket prices.

2025-26 Ligue 1 clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult) Angers Stade Raymond Kopa €15-€60 Auxerre Stade Abbe Deschamps €5-€30 Brest Stade Francis-Le Ble €13-€37 Le Havre Stade Oceane €10-€25 Lens Stade Bollaert-Delelis €25-€100 Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy €13-€37 Lorient Stade du Moustoir €20-€60 Lyon Groupama Stadium €30-€100 Marseille Stade Velodrome €10-€55 Metz Stade Saint-Symphorien €15-€80 Monaco Stade Louis II €10-€25 Nantes Stade de la Beaujoire €18-€43 Nice Allianz Riviera €10-€50 Paris FC Stade Jean-Bouin €8-€10 Paris Saint-Germain Parc des Princes €35-€100 Rennes Roazhon Park €9-€58 Strasbourg Stade de la Meinau €15-€35 Toulouse Stadium de Toulouse €10-€35



Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

How to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets?

If you want to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official team pages.

SportsBreaks also offer PSG premium packages which include match tickets and hotel stays from £229 per person.

Hospitality options differ depending on which team you're going to see and what package you want to buy. Food and beverages are often included in all packages, with fine dining experiences available in those higher-range options. The more exclusive alternatives also include seats with better views of the match.

What to expect from Ligue 1 2025/26

Paris Saint-Germain have been the leading lights of Ligue 1 in recent times, and ticket demand is always high to see them in action at the Parc de Princes. Last season proved to be another dominant campaign for the Les Rouge-et-Bleu, who cruised to a fourth successive French league title and an 8th domestic double in the space of 11 years after adding the Coupe de France to the trophy tally.

Not only did they dominate on the domestic front, Luis Enrique’s men also broke their European hoodoo, by going all the way in the UEFA Champions League for the first ever time. It was the Parisians’ first major European title since being crowned UEFA Cup Winners' Cup way back in 1996.

There aren't many teams globally who can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed over 50 major honours.

However, other Ligue 1 sides have illustrious histories too of course and are very well supported. In fact, Marseille, who have 10 titles to their name and finished as Ligue 1 runners-up for the 15th time in their history last season, have the highest average attendances in France. Crowds of 60,000+ watch their games at the Stade Velodrome (now known as the Orange Velodrome).

Marseille also famously became the first French side to win the Champions League. A side that was skippered by French legend, Didier Deschamps and included the likes of Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1993 Final in Munich to reign supreme as kings of Europe. Other French clubs who have regular big home crowds, include Olympique Lyonnais, Lille and Lens.

How can I watch or stream Ligue 1 matches?

Despite PSG becoming champions of Europe last season, UK TV broadcasters decided against purchasing television rights for Ligue 1 for the 2025/26 season.

However, in the United States, Ligue 1 matches will be shown on beIn Sports, beIn Sports Connect and Fubo. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then$55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.