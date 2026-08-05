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How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets: Ligue 1 Fixtures, Tickets Prices & more

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Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Check out how you can see the back-to-back European champions in action, with tickets to the upcoming season's games

There aren't many teams that can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed dozens of major honours, and now sits among an elite handful of clubs to have won back-to-back European Cups.

If you've not been to the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris before, or you're just very keen to go back, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live your footballing fantasies. Let GOAL give you all the vital Paris Saint-Germain ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

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Upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures at the Parc des Princes

DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sat, Aug 22, 2026PSG vs Stade RennaisParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sun, Aug 30, 2026Lille vs PSGStade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'AscqTickets
Sat, Sep 5, 2026PSG vs AS MonacoParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Sep 12, 2026Brest vs PSGStade Francis-Le Blé, BrestTickets
Sun, Sep 20, 2026Marseille vs PSG (Le Classique)Stade Vélodrome, MarseilleTickets
Sat, Oct 10, 2026PSG vs Le MansParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Oct 17, 2026Strasbourg vs PSGStade de la Meinau, StrasbourgTickets
Sun, Oct 25, 2026PSG vs LyonParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Oct 31, 2026Le Havre vs PSGStade Océane, Le HavreTickets
Sat, Nov 7, 2026PSG vs TroyesParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Nov 21, 2026Nice vs PSGAllianz Riviera, NiceTickets
Sat, Nov 28, 2026PSG vs LorientParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Dec 5, 2026Toulouse vs PSGStadium de Toulouse, ToulouseTickets
Sat, Dec 12, 2026PSG vs Paris FC (Derby de Paris)Parc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sun, Jan 3, 2027Lens vs PSGStade Bollaert-Delelis, LensTickets
Sat, Jan 16, 2027Angers vs PSGStade Raymond Kopa, AngersTickets
Sat, Jan 23, 2027PSG vs AJ AuxerreParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Jan 30, 2027Monaco vs PSGStade Louis II, MonacoTickets
Sun, Feb 7, 2027PSG vs Marseille (Le Classique)Parc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Feb 13, 2027Le Mans vs PSGStade Marie-Marvingt, Le MansTickets
Sat, Feb 20, 2027PSG vs BrestParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sun, Feb 28, 2027PSG vs LensParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Mar 6, 2027Stade Rennais vs PSGRoazhon Park, RennesTickets
Sat, Mar 13, 2027AJ Auxerre vs PSGStade Abbé Deschamps, AuxerreTickets
Sat, Mar 20, 2027PSG vs StrasbourgParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Apr 3, 2027Paris FC vs PSG (Derby de Paris)Stade Jean-Bouin, ParisTickets
Sat, Apr 10, 2027PSG vs Le HavreParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Apr 17, 2027PSG vs LilleParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, Apr 24, 2027Lorient vs PSGStade du Moustoir, LorientTickets
Sat, May 1, 2027PSG vs AngersParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sun, May 9, 2027Lyon vs PSGGroupama Stadium, Décines-CharpieuTickets
Sun, May 16, 2027PSG vs NiceParc des Princes (Home)Tickets
Sat, May 22, 2027Troyes vs PSGStade de l'Aube, TroyesTickets
Sat, May 29, 2027PSG vs ToulouseParc des Princes (Home)Tickets

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Paris Saint-Germain games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to PSG's official ticket portal.

It's worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Parc des Princes.

When PSG match tickets are listed as 'Grand Public ', that means they are on general sale, and you won't need a membership to buy them. Before that phase, PSG fans with Red & Blue Membership have a brief priority period before Paris Saint-Germain tickets go on general sale.

As one of France's and Europe's biggest clubs, and back-to-back Champions League winners heading into 2026/27, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Paris Saint-Germain fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays. If they are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as Ticombo with options from as low as €81.

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How much are Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Paris Saint-Germain tickets at the Parc des Princes on a match-by-match basis, adult prices have typically ranged from €40 to €280 when bought directly through the club, though prices for the 2026/27 season should be confirmed on PSG's official ticket portal as they can change year to year, particularly given the club's continued European success driving up demand.

The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest PSG tickets are typically located behind the goal in the Virage Boulogne stand.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for the latest information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo are currently available from €81 upwards.

Like most teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as 'Le Classique' (PSG vs Marseille, played September 20 away and February 7 at home this season), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

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History of the Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes is an all-seater football stadium in Paris, France, which opened in 1972. It is located in the south-west of the French capital, near the Stade Jean-Bouin and Stade Roland Garros. The stadium has been the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since 1974. Before the opening of the Stade de France in 1998, the Parc des Princes was also the home stadium of France's national football and rugby union teams.

The Parc des Princes has staged numerous prestigious football matches over the years, including multiple FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship encounters, as well as hosting three European Cup Finals in 1956, 1975, and 1981.

Current seating capacity sits at just under 48,000 (sources vary between roughly 47,900 and 48,600 depending on configuration). Note that the stadium's future is an active, unresolved story heading into the 2026/27 season: PSG and the City of Paris have reopened negotiations over a potential sale and major expansion of the ground, with reported target capacities ranging from 60,000 to as high as 70-75,000 seats. As of this writing, no agreement has been finalised, and the Parc des Princes' capacity for 2026/27 remains unchanged at its current size, but fans planning ahead should watch for news on this front, as it could affect ticket availability and pricing in future seasons.

Frequently asked questions

Buying tickets directly during the general public release phase offers face-value prices. Alternatively, monitoring resale platforms on matchday can yield discounted last-minute listings as sellers clear inventory. Standard league matches against lower-ranked opposition also feature significantly cheaper pricing than marquee European fixtures.
Yes. When tickets enter the "Grand Public" phase, anyone can buy them. However, Red & Blue members receive advance priority, which often leaves limited availability for high-demand fixtures.
Public transportation is recommended. Take Line 9 on the Paris Métro and get off at Porte de Saint-Cloud station, which is a short walk from the stadium grounds.

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