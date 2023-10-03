Quiz: Only a Liga MX superfan can name at least 12/15 of these league legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Kleber</li><li>Christian Benitez</li><li>Enner Valencia</li><li>Djaniny</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jesus Corona</li><li>Tiago Volpi</li><li>Cristian Calderon</li><li>Carlos Acevedo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Carlos Hermosillo</li><li>Luis Alberto Alves</li><li>Cabinho</li><li>Jared Borgetti</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Nicolas Lopez</li><li>Andre-Pierre Gignac</li><li>Nicolas Ibanez</li><li>Jonathan Rodriguez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Miguel Jimenez</li><li>Oscar Perez</li><li>Alfredo Salvidar</li><li>Miguel Calero</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Adolfo Rios</li><li>Alfredo Talavera</li><li>Oscar Ustari</li><li>Oswaldo Sanchez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Vicente Sanchez</li><li>Carlos Esquivel</li><li>Sinha</li><li>Vicente Pereda</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Hugo Ayala</li><li>Julio Cesar Dominguez</li><li>Felipe Baloy</li><li>Hiram Mier</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jose Juan Vazquez</li><li>Jesus Zavala</li><li>Guido Pizarro</li><li>Juan Pablo Rodriguez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Cuauhtemoc Blanco</li><li>Chicharito</li><li>Alberto Garcia Aspe</li><li>Luis Garcia Postigo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this? (in the centre)</h3><ul><li>Everaldo Begines</li><li>Fabian Estay</li><li>Sebastian Abreu</li><li>Jose Cardozo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Raul Ruidiaz</li><li>Mauro Boselli</li><li>Rubens Sambueza</li><li>Emanuel Villa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Christian Gimenez</li><li>Hector Mancilla</li><li>Oribe Peralta</li><li>Lucas Lobos</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jorge Comas</li><li>Luis Garcia Postigo</li><li>Carlos Hermosillo</li><li>Jesus Olalde</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Luis Roberto Alves</li><li>Cabinho</li><li>Sergio Lira</li><li>Jesus Olalde</li></ul></section>