Liam Delap backed to succeed Harry Kane as England's No.9 by Enzo Maresca - but Chelsea boss fires starting place warning to £30m new striker signing

Liam Delap is being backed to succeed Harry Kane as England’s No.9, but Enzo Maresca says he is not guaranteed an immediate starting berth at Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A £30 million ($41m) transfer has seen Delap swap relegated Ipswich for Champions League football and Premier League top-four challenges at Stamford Bridge. A 12-goal return in 2024-25 showed what he is capable of when performing at the highest level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

At 22 years of age, there is still plenty of potential to be unlocked in Delap. Chelsea hope to be the ones to benefit from that, with the Blues confident that they have acquired the man who will one day follow in the footsteps of England’s all-time leading scorer.

WHAT MARESCA SAID

Chelsea boss Maresca has said of his latest attacking addition: “I don’t have any doubt that he can be, in the future, the England No.9. Liam knows quite well how important the No.9 is for this club.

“Personally I don’t see any problem about that. I see a Liam that is quite relaxed, he’s doing well. We know each other already, I know what Liam can give us, he knows what we can give to him to improve and to become a better player. And again in terms of No.9, hopefully he can score goals for us.”

DID YOU KNOW?

While Delap is a big-money signing in west London, he faces fierce competition for minutes from Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson. Maresca added on his selection dilemma: “I never say to a player you are going to be first choice.

“The message is always the same: you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other No.9 and you’ll be No.9 first choice. So the conversation with Liam has been quite clear. He was keen to join us because he knows the way we play from the season that we were together at Manchester City.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DELAP?

Delap could, after being ruled out of England’s plans for the European U21 Championship this summer after making another move at club level, make his debut for Chelsea in their Club World Cup opener against LAFC on Monday.