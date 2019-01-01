Lewandowski becomes Bundesliga's highest-scoring foreign player

The 30-year-old scored Bayern Munich's second of the game against Wolfsburg and thus moved ahead of Claudio Pizarro in the all-time standings

Robert Lewandowski has moved in front as the highest-scoring foreign player of all-time in the following his goal against on Saturday.

The Pole was on target in the 37th minute as he put 2-0 in front in their game at Allianz Arena, bringing up a total of 196 goals in 's top-flight league.

The record had been set by Claudio Pizarro with 195 Bundesliga goals.

Article continues below

The 40-year-old striker was last on target in his side's 1-1 draw with on February 16 and he missed the chance to pull clear of Lewandowski during Friday's 4-2 win over .

That gave the opportunity to the Bayern forward to move ahead as he lined up against Wolfsburg, with Lewandowski scoring his side's second of the game after Serge Gnabry had put them in front.

Of his total of 196 Bundesliga goals, the 30-year-old has scored 122 of them for Bayern, while the other 74 came during his spell with between 2010 and 2014.

Lewandowski and Pizarro are way out in front as the Bundesliga's highest foreign scorers, with Brazilian Giovane Elber some way behind in third spot with a total of 133 goals.

Vedad Ibisevic sits in fourth having amassed 118 goals for four different clubs over his career in Germany, including Alemannia Aachen, , and his current club Hertha Berlin.

international Lewandowski is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga in 2018-19 having scored 16 goals this season.

He did, however, only net once in February across all competitions but has got back into the groove in March with two goals in the 5-1 win over having been followed up with his effort against Wolfsburg.

Niko Kovac will be hoping he continues to bang in the goals as we approach what will be the last 11 games of the Bundesliga season.

Prior to kick-off on Saturday, Bayern were level on points with Dortmund at the top of the table having clawed their way back into the title race after trailing by six points heading into the winter break.

They are also in contention to advance in the and face in the second leg of their last-16 tie on March 13.

And they're in the DFB Pokal quarter-final too, where they'll face 2. Bundsliga side Heidenheim as they look to win the competition for the first time since the 2015-16 season.