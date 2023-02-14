Leeds United announced they will stick with their unusual trio of co-managers for the time being after sacking Jesse Marsch this month.

WHAT HAPPENED? Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will continue in their co-manager roles indefinitely, according to an announcement from Leeds, with Skubala now serving as the leader of the group.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have one draw and one defeat since Jesse Marsch departed, though that point was impressively earned at Old Trafford. Their inability to bring preferred coaching candidates to Elland Road has been mocked and leaves the club on uncertain ground at a critical period.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marsch won't be unemployed long, as he's set to take over at Southampton. He will face his ex-club two weekends from now.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures," the Whites wrote in a statement on their official website. "Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place.

"Skubala, Gallardo and Armas have overseen two positive performances over the last week against Manchester United and will lead training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park."

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds visit Goodison Park on Saturday in a crucial game for their relegation fight.