WATCH: West Brom troll Leeds with perfect TV clip after handing in-demand manager Carlos Corberan new contract

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, who Leeds reportedly wanted to hire as Jesse Marsch's replacement, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns.

Leeds fire Marsch

Wanted Corberan

West Brom gleeful after keeping boss

WHAT HAPPENED? West Brom shared an on-point clip from TV series "Happy Valley" after announcing the contract extension for an up-and-coming manager who Premier League teams want to hire.

"Why's everyone pretending you're going to Leeds when when you're not?" asks character Catherine Cawood in the scene shared to Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch this week and are looking for a quick replacement. Chairman Andrea Radrizzani wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that "We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw [sic] morning." Corberan had reportedly been a top candidate for the job.

Until they appoint a permanent head coach, Chris Armas will serve as caretaker manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Armas is in for a tough task, as Leeds go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday.