League Two playoffs 2025: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to League One

Everything you need to know about the race for promotion to League One from League Two.

The 2024-25 season might still be in its infancy, but thoughts are already beginning to drift toward its dramatic conclusion.

Unlike the National League, League Two offers clubs a wealth of chances to ascend into the third tier of English football. By the end of the season, four teams will celebrate promotion to League One, with one of those coveted spots being decided through the League Two playoffs.

The playoffs never fail to deliver excitement and drama. Under the warm May sun, modest English grounds come alive as devoted local supporters cheer on their local stars and beloved loan signings who have captured their hearts along the way.

As the 2024-25 League Two playoffs approach, GOAL has compiled essential information for fans, including fixture dates, participating teams, where to watch the matches on TV or through live streaming, and more.

What are the League Two playoffs? How does it work?

After the regular season concludes, the teams finishing in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh place in the League Two standings earn their chance for promotion to the playoffs.

The League Two playoffs kick off with two-legged semi-finals, leading to the grand final—a decisive showdown where only one team can emerge victorious, securing their well-deserved promotion to the next level.

In the semi-finals, the team in fourth place competes against the seventh-placed team, while the fifth-placed team faces off against the sixth-placed side in the other semi-final.

Automatic promotion to the next tier is exclusively reserved for the top three teams in League Two. The playoffs determine the fourth team to advance to League One.

Which teams have qualified for the 2025 League Two playoffs?

You can see the current League Two standings in the table below. The playoff entrants will be teams finishing from fourth to seventh place in the standings at the end of the season.

League Two 2024-25 table

Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Port Vale 16 10 3 3 24 16 +8 33 2 Walsall 15 9 3 3 28 15 +13 30 3 Doncaster 17 8 5 4 22 18 +4 29 4 Notts County 17 7 7 3 23 15 +8 28 5 Crewe Alexandra 15 8 4 3 19 13 +6 28 6 MK Dons 16 8 3 5 27 19 +8 27 7 Chesterfield 17 6 7 4 30 20 +10 25 8 Grimsby Town 17 8 1 8 19 26 -7 25 9 AFC Wimbledon 15 7 2 6 23 14 +9 23 10 Bradford City 16 6 5 5 21 17 +4 23

Last updated: November 24, 2024, 4 am BST.

There’s still a long road ahead in League Two before the standings settle, and fans should brace themselves for plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Of the four sides relegated from League One, only Port Vale has managed to hit the ground running, sitting atop the table after a strong string of performances.

Meanwhile, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers, and Notts County have enjoyed promising starts to their campaigns, positioning themselves as contenders for automatic promotion or a playoff spot. Crewe Alexandra has climbed to second place, riding high on an extended unbeaten streak.

Chesterfield, fresh off their commanding National League title last season, have carried that momentum seamlessly into the 2024-25 season. At the same time, Karl Robinson's Salford City remain an intriguing prospect.

When are the League Two 2025 playoffs?

The League Two playoffs are set to begin shortly after the season wraps up in May. The English Football League (EFL) has announced that the final round of League Two fixtures for this campaign is scheduled for May 3, 2025.

Following the season's conclusion, there will be a brief pause before the playoff action kicks off, with the first legs of the semi-finals typically taking place approximately a week later.

Though the exact date for the 2025 League Two playoff final has yet to be confirmed, it traditionally occurs over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. For reference, the 2024 final, featuring Crawley and Crewe Alexandra, was held on May 19.

When & where is the League Two 2025 playoff final?

The League Two play-off final for 2025 is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London.

This match will determine the fourth team to be promoted to League One for the following season, following a series of semi-final matches involving the teams that finish between fourth and seventh in the League Two standings.

League Two final prize money: How much is up for grabs and what will winner earn?

The financial rewards for triumphing in the League Two play-off final may not match the glamour of the occasion. Unlike the substantial windfalls seen higher up the football pyramid, this decisive fixture does not come with a hefty cash prize.

Instead, every League Two club receives a standard payment of £430,000 from the Premier League, along with a £472,000 base grant from the EFL for simply competing in the division. Notably, there is no additional financial boost for league position at this level.

However, promotion to League One does bring increased earnings. In the third tier, clubs benefit from a £677,000 base grant and an additional £642,000 Premier League solidarity payment, significantly bolstering their budgets.

Where to watch League Two 2025 playoffs on TV & live-stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. ESPN+ ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to English Football League (EFL) matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the League Two playoffs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and will also be available to stream live online using Sky GO.

ESPN+ will show the League Two playoff semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S.).

Who won the League Two playoffs in 2024?

While Stockport, Wrexham, and Mansfield Town secured automatic promotion from League Two last season, MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town fought for the fourth spot via the playoffs.

Crawley Town won the 2024 League Two play-off final, which took place on May 19, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. They defeated Crewe Alexandra with a score of 2-0 in regular time.

The match was significant as it marked Crawley's first appearance at Wembley and secured their promotion to League One for the 2024-25 season. Goals were scored by Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly, and the victory was achieved after a strong performance throughout the match.

