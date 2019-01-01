Lampard left frustrated as Chelsea's home struggles continue in Southampton defeat

The Blues lost at home for the second game in a row and the coach feels they have to be better against well-organised teams

Frank Lampard says his team must get better at breaking down their opponents after they suffered another home defeat on Boxing Day.

The Blues went down 2-0 at home to on Thursday thanks to goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond.

The loss is 's second in a row at Stamford Bridge and they have won just two of their last seven matches in the Premier League, though they beat London rivals away last week.

And Lampard says his side's weaknesses were on display once again as they failed to rise to the challenge in front of their own crowd.

"It felt the same as recent games. They were organised. We need to be better at breaking teams down," Lampard said after the game.

"I think we have enough to be better than we were today. It needs to be a quick learning process now. When there is no space it’s a different question."

He added to Match of the Day: "Teams are making it difficult here. We are not making enough chances, we were at the beginning of the season. We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them. We do not manage to pick up that final pass.

"Against Tottenham we had space to make runs and today we had none. It changes things. We did not do it right today. I think if at the start of the season we would have been happy where we are. We are good away but we have to make it difficult to come here."

With his side trailing 1-0 at half-time, Lampard replaced centre-back Kurt Zouma with midfielder Mason Mount, but the 20-year-old did not have the impact the coach had hoped for.

"It had a small impact but it did not change the result," he said. "Mason has been feeling rough the last few days.

"It brightened it a bit but not enough. We controlled the game but we are not getting anything in the box. It’s a testing period but we have to deal with that."

Chelsea are in action again on Sunday when they travel to north London to face .