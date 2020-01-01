‘Lallana will end up staying at Liverpool’ – Free agency beckons, but Nicol expects new contract

The former Reds defender believes Jurgen Klopp will look to keep the versatile England international as a useful option in his squad at Anfield

Adam Lallana is being backed to sign a new contract at , with Steve Nicol expecting fresh terms to be put to the midfielder at some stage.

No offer has been made as yet, which means the versatile England international is heading towards free agency.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer and it has been suggested that the Reds will allow him to move on, with interest already building from Premier League rivals.

Article continues below

More teams

Nicol, though, would be surprised to see the Reds allow a useful squad player to slip the net.

He believes Jurgen Klopp will seek to keep Lallana on his books, despite handing him only three Premier League starts this season.

Quizzed on the 31-year-old's future by ESPN FC, former Reds defender Nicol said: “I’m not so sure.

“As a player you want to play but I think he seems to me he’s in a stage where ‘I like being at Liverpool, I enjoy being at Liverpool, it’s a great place to be, I’m playing some games, I’m having fun. Do I want to leave Liverpool and go somewhere just to play, where it could be hard work and not enjoyable?’.

“So I don’t think this guy’s going to leave and it’s good for Liverpool that he doesn’t leave because he’s a great squad player.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Nicol has had a change of heart when it comes to Lallana, and it could be that Liverpool do likewise.

The ex-Reds star stated back in the summer of 2019, as an experienced figured prepared to enter the final 12 months of his contract, that the former man may be surplus to requirements.

Nicol said when discussing Klopp’s creative options: “I think it’s pretty clear the odd man out in that lot is Lallana.

“At his best he can give you a little sparkle.

“Unfortunately, in his time at Liverpool, he’s not really been at his best very often.

“So right now, for me, he is the one completely on the out.”

Lallana has endured fitness issues throughout a six-year spell at Anfield, but has taken in 175 appearances and is looking to add a Premier League winners’ medal to , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns.