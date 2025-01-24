How to watch today's Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled women's basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two undefeated sides will lock horns against each other on Friday as Alyssa Thomas' Laces (2-0) take on Arike Ogunbowale's Vinyl (2-0) in Miami.

The Laces have been dominant, showcasing their strength with a stunning 38-point victory over Phantom BC (86-48) in their opening game, which stands as the largest margin of victory in the league so far. They backed it up with another win over Mist (63-43) last time out.

Vinyl BC started strong with a 79-73 win against Rose BC, led by Rhyne Howard's explosive 33-point performance. They demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and solid defense, which carried them to a 84-69 triumph over Phantom.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled women's basketball game: Date and tip-off time

The Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled game will tip off at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT on Friday, January 24, 2025 from Mediapro in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Friday, January 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue Mediapro Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Laces vs Vinyl Unrivaled women's basketball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Laces and Vinyl Unrivaled game on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

The Unrivaled game between Laces and Vinyl will be broadcast on TNT.

Cord-cutters can live stream the game on DirecTV Stream, which is offering a free-trial to new members.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren't sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Laces team news & key performers

The Laces made an emphatic statement in Week 1, delivering a dominant 38-point dismantling of Phantom, a performance that stood out as the most impressive of the week. Their defense was particularly outstanding, forcing 21 turnovers across two games and holding their opponents to under 33% shooting from the field. Remarkably, they accomplished this without one of their star players, Jackie Young, who was sidelined due to a left knee injury.

Vinyl team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Vinyl showcased the potency of their dynamic duo, Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard, who are proving to be a nightmare for opposing defenses in this format. Both are capable of catching fire offensively, as Howard demonstrated in the opener with a blistering 33-point performance—the highest-scoring game in the league so far. Adding to their arsenal, Dearica Hamby brought her versatility and extensive 3-on-3 experience to the table, seamlessly complementing Ogunbowale and Howard with her all-around game and basketball IQ.