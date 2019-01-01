Klopp named The Best FIFA Men's coach

A reigning Champions League holder saw off two fellow Premier League bosses to scoop the award

boss Jurgen Klopp has been named The Best FIFA Men's coach for his team's exploits in the 2018-19 season, beating off competition from 's Pep Guardiola and 's Mauricio Pochettino.

The German coach enjoyed a superb campaign on Merseyside last year and led Liverpool to their sixth European title.

In that incredible run, Klopp’s Reds managed to navigate through a tricky group which contained , and .

In the knockout rounds, Liverpool overcame German champions before eliminating in the quarter-final.

Yet, it was in the last four where Klopp’s managerial mettle was full put to the test, after Liverpool lost 3-0 to in their first-leg clash. The Reds famously turned things around and beat the Catalan club 4-0 at Anfield to qualify for the final, where they won 2-0 against Tottenham in Madrid.

But it wasn’t just in Europe where Klopp excelled last season and under his guidance Liverpool amassed an incredible 97 Premier League points, the third highest in the division’s history.

Sadly for the former Dortmund coach, it was not enough to guide the Reds to a first Premier League crown, despite losing just one match through the campaign.

It was Manchester City who snuck the title by a single point, although Klopp did manage to put one past Pep Guardiola on Monday night by winning the Men’s Best Coach award.

As well as claiming a second Premier League triumph in 2018-19, Guardiola also won the and League Cup with City.

Meanwhile, Pochettino, the third nominee in this category, led Spurs to a first Champions League final and a top-four finish, despite not making a single signing during the preceding summer.

In winning the award, Klopp follows in the footsteps of Didier Deschamps, who scooped the accolade in 2018 after won the World Cup in .

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, the Liverpool boss confirmed he was joining the Common Goal charitable pledge that was launched with the support of star Juan Mata.

The movement encourages figures in the world of football to donate at least one per cent of their salary to charity.