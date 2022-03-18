Klopp, Chelsea and the winners and losers of the Champions League draw

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might be missing, but there is plenty in the Champions League quarter-final draw to get excited about.

Holders Chelsea face a difficult clash with Real Madrid, with the winner facing either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool will play Benfica, while German champions Bayern Munich travel to Villarreal in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Article continues below

So, who will be delighted with Friday's draw and whose task of securing European glory just got a little bit tougher?

GOAL runs through the winners and losers below...

Winner: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and while the task is huge, a kind quarter-final draw against Benfica will help their cause.

The Premier League's strength in comparison to the Primeira Liga has been underlined this season by the fact that Liverpool won 5-1 away to Porto in the group stage and Manchester City thrashed Sporting CP in the previous round.

Benfica have caused some shocks on their way to the last eight, knocking out Barcelona in the group stage and Ajax in the previous round, but Liverpool will be another challenge altogether.

All smiles in Liverpool 😁



Not so much in Manchester and London 😬



✍️ @TomMaston #UCLdraw — GOAL News (@GoalNews) March 18, 2022

The Reds will certainly be pleased with the draw, given their games against Benfica fall either side of a crunch Premier League trip to the Etihad.

Klopp might now have the chance to rotate his squad against Benfica, given even some of his second-string players might prove too strong for the Portuguese.

Losers: Chelsea

A quarter-final against Champions League aristocracy should be a cause for celebration among supporters at least.

However, because of the current sanctions against Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovic, the club is not allowed to sell tickets to fans, meaning the home leg of the Blues' tie with Real Madrid could be played behind closed doors.

Of course, a takeover could be completed before then, which would be a huge boost for Thomas Tuchel and his players, who will be desperately hoping to have a full house roaring them on at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all five previous encounters against Real Madrid in Europe 😵#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tmVpuU5U0q — GOAL (@goal) March 18, 2022

After all, we saw the power of a passionate home crowd in Madrid's dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last 16.

Chelsea may have a great record against Real but they will certainly need all the help they can get.

They beat Los Blancos during last season's triumphant Champions League campaign but Carlo Ancelotti's Liga leaders have improved significantly in the interim, with Karim Benzema arguably now in the best form of his stellar career.

Winners: Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga champions have progressed to the quarter-finals in their usual unflappable way and they will be overwhelming favourites to reach the last four again after being paired with Spain's surprise package Villarreal.

Bayern were untouchable in the group stage, winning all six games, including two impressively routine victories over Barcelona, while a surprise draw away to RB Salzburg in the last-16 first leg was put right with a 7-1 win second time around.

A 10th German title is still likely for the Bavarians, although they cannot focus solely on Europe with Borussia Dortmund just four points behind.

So, they will be happy to have drawn Villarreal, currently seventh in La Liga, and probably the weakest of the sides remaining, despite their heroics in knocking out Juventus in the previous round.

Loser: Diego Simeone

The Atletico Madrid boss is desperate to end the club's wait for Champions League success but he will have to do it the hard way.

After squeezing past United in the previous round, 'El Cholo' returns to Manchester to face English champions City.

Simeone and Pep Guardiola have met once before in the competition when the Argentine masterminded a stunning away-goals victory over Bayern side in the Catalan's last season in Germany

Atletico failed to beat either Liverpool or United at the Estadio Metropolitano this season but the always awkward Rojiblancos can be expected to make both games against City tight affairs.

However, even if Simeone pulls off another shock success in England, it won't get any easier for his side, as they would have to face either reigning champions Chelsea or bitter city rivals Real in the semi-finals.