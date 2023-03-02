Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LOVES Real Madrid - but Napoli have made transfer plea to Chelsea-linked winger's agent

Chelsea-linked winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia loves Real Madrid but Napoli have requested that he doesn't "hurry" a transfer, according to his agent.

Kvaratskhelia is a Real Madrid fan

His father and agent want him in Barcelona

Napoli have asked for patience over transfer dream

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Georgia international has been a huge hit since his summer move to Napoli, scoring 12 goals and providing 15 assists in just 26 appearances across all competitions. The elite European clubs are monitoring his progress at Napoli and he has already been linked with a potential move to a host of Premier League outfits such as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, along with La Liga giants Real Madrid. Kvaratskhelia's representative, Mamuka Jugheli, has now revealed that the player is a huge Real Madrid fan, but also claims that his father would love to see him in a Barcelona shirt. However, he also stressed that Kvaratskhelia is enjoying his time with Napoli and says that the Serie A leaders have urged his entourage to not rush him into a move away from the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “His father and I are Barca fans, but Kvara loves Real Madrid. If I see him in a Barca shirt I'll be happy, but he's Madridista. Napoli director asks me not to be in a hurry — Kvara likes everything in Napoli," Jugheli said in an interview with Geo Team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After moving to Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for just €11.5m, Kvaratskhelia has quickly become a fan favourite, and has been lovingly dubbed ‘Kvaradona’ in a nod to club legend Diego Maradona. Napoli have reportedly set his price tag at €100 million (£87m/$97m) to fend away potential suitors in the summer. The Serie A leaders will be at an advantage while negotiating with other clubs as the player has a contract with them until the summer of 2027.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? The winger will be back in action against Lazio in Serie A on Friday as Napoli seek to extend their 18 point lead at the top of Serie A and move another step closer to the title.