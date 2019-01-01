Kerr humble after historical haul

The Matildas superstar is staying grounded in France

Australian captain Sam Kerr scored her nation's first ever World Cup hat-trick in the Matildas 4-1 win over , but the striker certainly isn't at risk of getting a big head anytime soon.

Kerr would in fact end the night with four goals to her name after pouncing on a shocking error late in the game but was quick to stress the win wasn't down solely to her.

"A win’s a win and that’s what we needed to build our confidence going into the next round," Kerr said post-match.

"It’s an amazing feeling (to score four goals). It was a team effort, it wasn’t just about me today.

"It's a team effort that's got us through to the next round. We're confident in whoever we play."

The 25-year-old is now the joint-top goal scorer at the Women's World Cup with five goals and will spearhead 's hopes in a Round of 16 clash against Norway.

After losing to in their opening game, the Matildas have now claimed consecutive wins in but coach Ante Milicic is adamant more improvement is needed.

"We have qualified for the next round but we need to be better," Milicic said.

"We still get caught in transition far too easily. For us to keep our mission and go further in the tournament we need to get better.

"Full credit to Jamaica and I applaud them from trying to play an attacking style.

"We have to review this game quickly...it's a short turnaround and we know we have to be better to get past a very strong Norway team."

Australia will play Norway on Sunday, June 23 with kick-off at 5am AEST.