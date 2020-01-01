Kane, Icardi or Jesus? Toni makes his pick as perfect partner for Ronaldo at Juventus

The former Bianconeri star expects another striker to be sought by the Serie A giants in the next window, with there plenty of options to choose from

are expected to be in the market for another striker during the next transfer window, with Luca Toni placing Gabriel Jesus above the likes of Mauro Icardi and Harry Kane when it comes to the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the Bianconeri do decide to dip their toe back in the recruitment pool, then there are several attacking options for them to consider.

Star turns currently on the books at , and Tottenham are among those set to figure prominently on any wish lists.

frontman Timo Werner could be another target, while Erling Haaland’s exploits at Borussia Dortmund have seen him linked with a big-money move to one of European football’s grandest clubs.

Former Juve star Toni admits that the reigning champions have plenty of avenues open to them, with the World Cup winner prepared to cast an eye over the leading contenders.

Asked by Tuttosport to select the strongest option, Toni said: “Kane. A true centre-forward who fills the area like few others: he is technical, good at playing with the team and above all lethal in front of goal. And being 26, he still has room for growth.”

Pressed on whether PSG loanee Icardi, who is still contracted to , is at the same level as Kane, Toni said: “No, a little further down. If Kane is 9 as an absolute value, Icardi is 8.

“The PSG striker is the same age as the Englishman and he is a great finisher, but he is less complete, he must improve his team work. Having said that, the experience of sharing the attack with champions like Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe has certainly improved Icardi.”

Asked to give the rest of the candidates a mark out of 10, Toni added: “Gabriel Jesus is 8.5, Haaland 7.5, Werner 7.

“It is true that the latter is a international and is a revelation at Leipzig who have reached the quarter-finals, but he still has to demonstrate a lot more compared to a Kane or Icardi.

“Haaland is very strong, he has had a super impact in Europe and at is continuing to score a lot of goals, as he did in Salzburg. But in a young person it is not so important to know how good he is now, but rather how much progress he will make in the next three years. If he grows at this rate, he will become a great centre-forward.”

While talking up the qualities of all of those in the running, Toni believes City forward Jesus would be the perfect foil for five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

The ex- international said of the Brazilian: “He is fast, technical, he makes assists. He would be the most suitable to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“That is because CR7 is not a pure centre-forward, he is the one who scores the most and must score the most goals.

“Another bomber, such as Kane, who I consider the best of the under 30s, is not necessarily perfect for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I see Gabriel Jesus being much better, someone who scores at City but also creates a lot, opens space for his team-mates, presses and is only 22 years old.”