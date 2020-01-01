'It’s only right that football tries to restart' - Juventus midfielder Ramsey backs Premier League and Serie A resumption

The English and Italian championships are hoping to follow their German counterparts by returning to action next month

midfielder Aaron Ramsey has backed plans for and the Premier League to resume, saying it is “only right” the sport attempts to restart following the coronavirus pandemic.

Most leagues across the continent were closed down in March following the outbreak of Covid-19. Since then the authorities have been looking at ways for the sport to return while adhering to strict health and safety guidelines in order to limit the spread of the virus.

The challenges proved insurmountable for and Eredivisie, who saw their seasons abandoned, but the Bundesliga became the first major European league to return behind closed doors earlier this month. Serie A and the Premier League will soon follow after both leagues revealed plans to resume matches in June.

Though the virus has yet to be eliminated Ramsey has backed football’s return, with his Juventus side holding a one-point lead over as they chase a ninth-successive title.

“Across Europe now, I think it’s only right that football tries to restart,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports. "For us and the Premier League to restart is only normal, and as footballers we want to go out there and play.

“We miss going out there and playing, and even though it’s going to be a different situation this time, we still love the game and we’ve missed this, so we’re very excited to have it back.”

Both the Premier League and Serie A hope to complete their remaining league matches by the end of July, with UEFA planning to resume the and in August.

Juventus are still in the Champions League but need to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host French side in their last-16 second leg.

Ramsey says domestic football is Juve’s immediate priority, with a semi-final second leg against Milan also to look forward to, but the chance to claim a European trophy is also on his mind.

"It’s important now for us to try and complete the league,” added the international. “Hopefully everybody can stay healthy and that gets achieved, and then go into the Champions League after that maybe.

“Who knows? There’s so many possibilities and things that can happen from now until then, but we’ll take each week as it comes, and we’ll just be grateful to have the chance to go back out there again.”