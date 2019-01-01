Juventus confirm interest in Arsenal star Ramsey

The Italian club's sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that they are interested in signing the Welshman on a free transfer

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international's current contract at Emirates Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become available on a free transfer .

Ramsey had initially hoped to extend his contract at Arsenal but negotiations broke down, which has seen a number of top clubs around Europe linked with a move, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juve.

And it seems that Juve are confident of landing the 28-year-old, with Paratici having confirmed that he is a player that the Serie A leaders are tracking.

He told Sky Sports : "He's a great player, he's been at great levels for years and plays in a great team.

"It [Ramsey's contract] is due to expire and we are always attentive to the situations that can be created. Juve are on him. Will Ramsey play with us after July? This is all to be verified. For now, he is an Arsenal player."

Now that the January transfer window is open, Ramsey is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors, but Arsenal do not plan to let him leave ahead of schedule this month .

The 28-year-old has yet to make a final decision regarding his next destination, but did suggest that he was planning to leave when he spoke to the press back in October .

Ramsey has racked up 353 appearances for the Gunners over the last decade, contributing 61 goals in the process and winning the FA Cup on three occasions.

Under the club's new Spanish boss Unai Emery the Welshman has retained a prominent role in the team, featuring 18 times in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea in fourth having played a game more, with a fight now on their hands to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Next up for Emery's men is a third-round FA Cup tie at Blackpool on Saturday, before a short trip across London to face West Ham in the league a week later.

Ramsey is in line to feature once again this weekend, where he will be looking to add to his tally of three goals and six assists across all competitions this term.