Juventus all-time top scorers: Del Piero at the pinnacle, Trezeguet and Dybala feature in top 10

Juventus are one of the most successful Italian teams in football history with 36 Scudetti and many legendary attackers have donned their famous jersey throughout the years.

Who are their leading goal scorers of all-time, though?

Alessandro Del Piero, who was at Juventus for 19 years from 1993 to 2012, is Juventus' all-time top goal scorer with 290 goals.

Not only does he hold the record for scoring most goals for the Old Lady, but he also holds the record for making the most appearances (705).

Del Piero received multiple Ballon d'Or nominations throughout his career and helped Juventus to six Serie A wins as well as the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1996. He was also a part of the Italian team that won the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

In second place lies Giampiero Boniperti, a legend of the past and highly regarded as one of Italy's greatest players ever. With 182 goals in 459 games between 1946 and 1961, Boniperti spent his entire career at Juventus and he won five Serie A titles with the Turin giants.

Roberto Bettega is Juventus' third-highest goal scorer with 179 goals in 482 games. A feared forward due to his tactical nous, physicality, and goal scoring prowess, Bettega terrorized opposition defences with his agility and skill. Juventus won seven Serie A titles while Bettega was at the club.

With 171 goals, David Trezeguet, one of the more modern heroes finds himself fourth on the list. The Frenchman appeared 320 times for Juventus, winning Serie A twice. In the 2001-02 season, his highest-scoring season ever, he netted 24 goals in Serie A as Juve won the Scudetto.

Omar Sivori, one of the greatest players of not only Juventus and his generation, but also all-time, scored 165 goals in 253 appearances for the club. Forming a formidable trident with John Charles and Boniperti, Sivori was blessed with extraordinary skill. In addition to his goal scoring ability, he was also known for his tenacity, supreme dribbling ability, acceleration, and bravery on the pitch.

Felice Borel, across two spells at the club, scored 163 goals in 308 appearances. Having served as a player-manager during his second spell in the early 1940s, Borel led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles (1932-33, 1933-34, 1934-35), finishing as the top scorer in the league during the first two league triumphs, scoring 29 and 31 goals respectively.

Pietro Anastasi (132 goals in 307 games) and John Hansen (124 goals in 189 games) lie in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Roberto Baggio, who joined Juventus as a 23-year-old in 1990, is arguably one of the greatest Italian players of all-time. Scoring 115 goals in 200 games, Baggio scaled great heights with Juventus, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1993 as a Juve player. He is the joint ninth-highest player in Juve history alongside Paulo Dybala.

