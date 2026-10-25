'I’d be angry too!' - Julian Alvarez issues grovelling apology to Atletico Madrid fans after match-winning heroics following Barcelona transfer U-turn

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Julian Alvarez issued a heartfelt public apology to Atletico Madrid supporters after securing a vital 1-0 victory against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday. The Argentine striker directly addressed his controversial desire to join Barcelona, hoping to finally rebuild his fractured relationship with the fans at the Metropolitano.

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Alvarez strikes in narrow victory

Alvarez provided a crucial goal and a long-awaited apology for Atletico on Saturday. The Argentine forward sealed a vital 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna to continue his impressive goalscoring form and secure three massive points. It was his second strike in as many matches. The hard-fought win moved the club to within just two points of current Liga leaders Barcelona.

However, the immediate aftermath of the league match was entirely dominated by the striker's post-match television interview. He used the opportunity to address the fans directly following a highly turbulent period in the Spanish capital.

Striker begs fans for forgiveness

The relationship between Alvarez and the Metropolitano crowd had soured significantly in recent months. As a direct result of his off-field comments, the talented attacker has been regularly booed at home fixtures throughout the early stages of this season. After finally receiving a standing ovation from a section of supporters following his latest winning goal, the striker publicly asked for forgiveness.

"I'd like to apologise to our fans for what I said at the World Cup; it was a mistake in terms of how I said it and the timing," Alvarez told Movistar+. "I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived."

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Barcelona transfer saga causes tension

The lingering tension stems directly from comments Alvarez made while away on international duty during the 2026 World Cup. The forward publicly stated that he desperatelywanted to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona.

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This controversial admission triggered a lengthy transfer dispute that stretched through the pre-season and dominated the entire summer window. Los Rojiblancos firmly refused to sell their star striker to a direct rival, forcing him to remain at the club. Now, Alvarez is determined to rebuild bridges and move forward.

I hope that with hard work and humility I can turn this situation around," he added. "I've been feeling better in recent matches – both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best."

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Atletico watch upcoming Clasico clash

Following the important victory over Deportivo, second-placed Atletico sit comfortably on 25 points. They are well-positioned to mount a serious domestic challenge as they look to overtake the current frontrunners.

Atletico will now closely monitor Sunday's massive league fixture at Camp Nou. Third-placed Real Madrid, who currently sit on 21 points, travel to face Barca in the highly anticipated first Clasico of the season.