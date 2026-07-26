Now, the player's strategy is to make another public gesture by the end of July or, at the latest, at the start of August, such as issuing a clear statement, and to seek direct talks once again with Atletico's club hierarchy.

According to the report, Alvarez feels betrayed by his current employers. The club hierarchy had assured him they would enter negotiations if a suitable offer arrived. But that did not happen when Barcelona made their approach.

Barca had already submitted an official offer to Atletico. However, the €100 million offer was ignored by the capital club's decision-makers. With the Spaniards refusing to budge and the forward tied to an astronomical €500 million release clause in a contract that runs until 2031, Alvarez believes he has to force the issue himself.

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Julian Alvarez is determined to join Barcelona

During the World Cup, the forward had already made his intention to leave unmistakably clear. At the time he said: "I spoke to the people at the club I needed to speak to. I think a transfer is the best thing for everyone, and I want to fulfil my dream."

For the Argentinian, a move to other interested clubs such as Arsenal is not an issue. A potential deal with the Londoners, in which Viktor Gyökeres was apparently rumoured to be included, has collapsed, as Arsenal have shifted their priorities to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

At Barcelona, both the sporting management and the coaching staff see Alvarez as the ideal reinforcement. However, Barca will only submit further offers once the player, through his actions, has got the deadlocked negotiating situation moving again. Atletico are due back in training under coach Diego Simeone on 10 August.