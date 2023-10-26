'It sticks with you' - Jude Bellingham reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration against Barcelona is his favourite Clasico memory

Jude Bellingham has named Cristiano Ronaldo's Calma celebration as his most 'iconic' El Clasico moment ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona.

Barca face Madrid this weekend

Bellingham ready for El Clasico

Remembers Ronaldo's iconic celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old scored his 11th goal in 12 appearances for Madrid in a 2-1 Champions League win over Braga on Tuesday. Now, the England international is gearing up to take part in his first competitive Clasico match on Saturday at Camp Nou. Ahead of this heavyweight contest, the midfielder was asked about some of his favourite moments from this prestigious rivalry. It did not take long for Bellingham to choose former Madrid star Ronaldo's 'calma calma' celebration as Jose Mourinho's side claimed a 2-1 win at Barcelona in April 2012. After his goal, Ronaldo motioned to the home fans to calm down, before pointing to his chest. And that, it seems, has always stuck with Bellingham.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always remember celebrations," he told TVE. "I remember Ronaldo at Camp Nou and [doing] calma. Stuff like that sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has been a magnificent signing for Madrid so far, so much so that his £89 million ($112m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer could be seen as something of a bargain. Now, he is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his career. A win would take Madrid four points ahead of their bitter rivals but a loss would see Xaxi's team leapfrog Los Blancos.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After El Clasico, Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano on November 5, whereas Barca travel to Real Sociedad the day before.