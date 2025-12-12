How to buy tickets to John Cena's final WWE match: Ticket prices, resale & more

John Cena has only a few WWE matches left until he retires from his wrestling career for good. His last appearance will be at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

It's amazing to think that we first saw John Cena compete in his debut WWF/WWE fight under the nickname ‘The Prototype’, way back in October 2000. Fast forward to this coming Saturday and the 17-time world champ collides with ‘The Ring General’, Gunther, in his last ever contest. Gunther claimed his spot in the mega clash, which will go down in WWE folklore, by winning the ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ Final. The Austrian annihilator saw off challenges from Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight along the way.

Last time we saw Cena, he looked shocked and bemused on the canvas at Petco Park in San Diego after losing his Intercontinental belt to ‘Dirty’ Dom Mysterio following an intervention from his love interest, Liv Morgan, at Survivor Series: WarGames at the end of November. It’s not the image that he’ll want the millions of his adoring fans to remember him by, so he’ll be desperate to finish with a flourish and go out on a high.

The demand for tickets is already at an all-time high, with presales causing a frenzy among wrestling die-hards. With tickets set to sell out fast, it’s crucial to know exactly when and where to look to secure your spot. Here at GOAL, we’ve got all the information you need to navigate the ticket-buying process, from official sales to trusted resale platforms, and here's everything you need to know.

Where to buy tickets for John Cena's final WWE match?

The official ticket vendor for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec 13 is Ticketmaster. The general sale is now open to everyone, and this is where you should head first. However, with the insane demand, tickets have very low availability.

If you are unable to secure tickets on the official site, don't panic. The secondary market is your next best option. Platforms like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Viagogo are well-known and reputable sites where you can find tickets from other fans.

How much are tickets to John Cena's final WWE match?

Ticket prices can vary widely depending on the venue, seat location, and demand. From official sources like Ticketmaster, tickets start from $308 and can go upwards of $22,028.

It's important to note that these are the face-value prices. On resale platforms, prices can fluctuate based on market demand. Here are the current prices:

Vivid Seats WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Dec 13th tickets : from $334

: from $334 StubHub WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Dec 13th tickets : from $356

: from $356 Viagogo WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Dec 13th tickets: from $414

While you might find tickets for less than face value closer to the event, it is more likely that tickets will be more expensive as this is a sought-after event.