WATCH: Joao Felix shown red card for nasty challenge on Chelsea debut against Fulham as Premier League career begins in disaster

Joao Felix lasted just under an hour into his Chelsea debut against Fulham on Thursday before being shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle.

Scores level after Koulibaly equaliser

Felix shown straight card on hour mark

Vinicius then made it 2-1 to hosts

WHAT HAPPENED?: Kenny Tete was on the receiving end of a high challenge from the loanee, who started the game despite only signing from Atletico Madrid a day earlier. Chelsea had pulled one back through Kalidou Koulibaly just after the break following Willian's first-half opener against his former club, before Felix signed his debut off in disastrous fashion, leaving his new side with everything to do against the 11 men of Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It didn't take the home side long to utilise the man advantage, as Carlo Vinicius scored his first goal for Fulham on 73 minutes to put his team back in front. As if the result wasn't bad enough for Graham Potter and Chelsea, Felix's straight red card means he will be forced to miss their next three matches. Add to that the injury woes of Dennis Zakaria just minutes before the Portuguese's dismissal, and the Blues' squad looks threadbare, with nine first-team players already out injured.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter will do his best to ignore the noise surrounding his premature dismissal from the club when he leads them out at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with their faint top four hopes all but extinguished after Thursday's result.