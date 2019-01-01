Jimenez continues stunning Wolves form with starring role against Man City

The Mexican striker has taken his game to another level this season after a solid debut campaign at the Molineux

Raul Jimenez continued his incredible form this season to star as came from behind to beat 3-2 on Friday.

The international scored the equaliser and created the winner to help Nuno Espirito Santo's side climb to fifth - two points behind .

Jimenez's contributions to Wolves' victory at the Molineux means he has been involved in 17 goals in his last 15 appearances in all competitions for the club, with nine goals and eight assists.

Even more impressively, Jimenez has been directly involved 26 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, 9 assists) – more than any other Premier League player.

Despite Man City seeing their goalkeeper Ederson sent off for bringing down Diogo Jota in the 12th minute, Pep Guardiola's men rallied to eventually go two goals ahead - as Raheem Sterling converted his saved penalty on the rebound in the first half, before finishing on the break shortly after half-time.

But Wolves' never-say-die attitude kicked in with Adama Traore scoring only a few minutes later with a stinging drive before Jimenez kicked into gear to help this team to a famous victory.

The 28-year-old equalised the match in the 82nd minute when he was on hand to finish in the six-yard box after Traore pinched the ball off a careless Benjamin Mendy.

And then in stoppage time, Jimenez played the ball to Matt Doherty as the wing-back cut inside to fire a famous winner past Man City's substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Jimenez joined Wolves on loan from for the duration of last season and the Mexican impressed, scoring 17 goals in all competitions with 13 strikes in the league.

The forward was then purchased by Wolves permanently from the Portuguese club, signing a four-year deal after a club-record £30 million ($39.2m) fee was paid.

The victory by Wolves, and their 2-0 win against City at the Etihad in October, meant they became just the second team to ever do a league double over a Guardiola-coached side, after Antonio Conte's Chelsea got the three points twice in 2016-17.

With another result gained from a losing position, Wolves have now earned 14 points in the Premier League after being behind in matches this season - which is more than any other team.

Their next match is arguably the toughest fixture in the English top flight as they come up against an unbeaten on Sunday before travelling to in the new year.