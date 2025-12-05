How to watch James Madison vs Troy NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2025 Sun Belt Championship Game features a blockbuster showdown between the No. 25 James Madison Dukes (11-1) and the Troy Trojans (8-4) on December 5, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For James Madison, this isn’t just another title bout, the stakes have never been higher. The Dukes have stormed into the Sun Belt over the last four seasons, first under Curt Cignetti and now with Bob Chesney keeping the locomotive at full steam. Winning 39 games in four years is rarefied air, they’ve been operating among college football immortals in terms of win totals. But now comes the chance to etch their names into history. Take home the Sun Belt crown, then pray like crazy that Duke knocks off Virginia in the ACC Championship on Saturday night… and JMU would be in the College Football Playoff.

But Troy has every intention of raining on that parade. In just his second year at the helm, Gerad Parker has dragged the Trojans right back into the spotlight, and their gritty victory over Southern Miss paved their way back to the league’s biggest stage. And don’t forget: Troy owns this game. They lifted the Sun Belt trophy in both 2022 and 2023, and they’re no strangers to the pressure cooker. If they beat JMU again on Friday night, it would be three titles in four seasons, making the Trojans, not the Dukes, the undisputed powerhouse of the Sun Belt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the James Madison vs Troy NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

James Madison vs Troy news & key players

James Madison Dukes team news

James Madison heads into the title game fresh off a complete dismantling of Coastal Carolina, rolling to a 59–10 victory.

Against the Chanticleers, Alonza Barnett III was in command from start to finish, throwing for 207 yards while completing 15 of 21 passes (71.4%). He racked up three passing touchdowns against just one turnover, and he didn’t stop there — he added 31 yards on the ground and another score with his legs. The Dukes’ backfield had its own star in Jobadiah Malary, who gashed Coastal for 154 yards on only 12 carries — an absurd 12.8 yards per rush — and reached the end zone once. Braeden Wisloski chipped in through the air, snagging four passes for 64 yards (16.0 per reception) and finding paydirt as well.

Troy Trojans team news

Troy also punched its ticket with momentum, taking care of business in a 28–18 win over Southern Miss.

Will Crowder lit up Southern Miss with 285 yards passing, connecting on 24 of 34 attempts and tossing three touchdowns to go with one interception. Tae Meadows served as the Trojans’ workhorse, piling up 94 yards on 21 carries (4.5 a pop) and punching in a score, while also adding a short reception. The biggest spark came from Rara Thomas, who turned seven targets into five catches, erupting for 118 yards — an eye-popping 23.6 yards per grab — and scored twice to put Southern Miss away.