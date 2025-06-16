Four's a party! James Maddison's model girlfriend Kennedy Alexa reveals she is expecting second set of twins with Tottenham star - leaving Jack Grealish in disbelief

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison and his model girlfriend Kennedy Alexa have announced that they are expecting a second set of twins.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The couple, who began dating in 2020, became parents for the first time in 2021 when son Leo was born. They then became a family of five in July 2023 when twins Delilah and Rome were welcomed into the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Maddison’s brood continues to grow, with another two additions on the way. Alexa had posted on social media back in 2023, “our family is complete”, but she has now confirmed that she is pregnant with twins once again.

THE GOSSIP

In a video on Instagram, Maddison and Alexa pose for pictures with their three children before revealing new baby scans. The Spurs star writes “AGAIN” in the sand on a beach before adding the message: “Maddison Twins part 2…”

DID YOU KNOW?

Alexa said: “Beyond blessed. Bring on the chaos”. Several of Maddison team-mates passed on messages, while pop star Olly Murs said: “Wow twins again!! Unbelievable. Huge congratulations.” Maddison’s England colleague Jack Grealish chimed in with: “Congrats both. Unbelievable.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON?

English-born model Alexa, who lived in Los Angeles before returning to the UK in 2020 and linking up with Maddison, was by her boyfriend’s side as Tottenham brought their long wait for major silverware to a close in the 2025 Europa League final.