'Lauren James is a cheat code!' - England captain Leah Williamson full of praise for Lionesses' 'incredible' talent

England captain Leah Williamson has described Lauren James as a "cheat code" after the Chelsea star's superb display for the Lionesses on Thursday.

James the star as England beat South Korea

Won a penalty and scored

Williamson full of praise for her team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? James was the stand-out player as England beat South Korea 4-0 in their Arnold Clark Cup opener, winning the penalty that led to her team's first goal before rounding off the scoring with a great strike.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think she's a cheat code," Williamson said after the game. "I enjoy being on the same team as her.

"We have a squad that's obviously got standards and non-negotiables and Sarina [Wiegman] has touched on it before about this real English mentality, about how we've all been brought up to work hard.

"She's trying to bring out the best of us as well and make sure that we bring the best of ourselves in the game - and somebody like Lauren is a perfect example of that. The girl is incredible, so give her as much support as we can.

"She was always going to be this good," Williamson added, having seen her as a young player at Arsenal. "It was just a matter of time. Her circumstances at the moment have just cooked up a bit of a storm for her and she's flying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After overcoming injury troubles from the last few years, James is now showing why she's worth the hype. Still only 21 years old, her place in England's Women's World Cup squad this summer feels almost assured, despite her only scoring her first senior international goal on Thursday, while winning just her sixth cap.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The Chelsea forward will hope to impress again as England take on Italy in their next Arnold Clark Cup game, on Sunday.