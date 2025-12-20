How to watch Iowa State vs Kansas NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks to begin the thrilling NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Kansas averages 74.7 points per game, while Iowa State averages 92.8 points per game. The Cyclones allow only 57.8 points per game, compared to 60.3 for Kansas, and shoot 52.4% from the field, compared to 47.9% for the Jayhawks.

Iowa State averages 37.9 rebounds and an astounding 23.3 assists per game, well outpacing Kansas' 30.9 rebounds and 14.9 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in an epic NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Audi Crooks is shooting 68.9% from the free-throw line and a remarkable 72.2% from the field while averaging a commanding 27.8 points per game.

Addy Brown averages 9.6 rebounds per game, comprising 8.2 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Jada Williams averages 2.5 turnovers per game with 7.3 assists in 24.5 minutes.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

S'Mya Nichols is shooting an effective 50.8% from the field and 83.7% from the free-throw line while scoring 19.3 points per game.

Lilly Meister averages 7.3 rebounds per game, comprising 5.5 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Laia Conesa shoots 37.0% from the field and averages 4.2 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks head-to-head record

Iowa State seems to have momentum in this contest based on recent head-to-head records, having defeated Kansas in both of its 2025 matchups. The Cyclones demonstrated their ability to manage tempo and scoring at both ends of the court by defeating the Jayhawks 93-80 on February 16 and again 78-64 on January 2.

If this pattern persists, Kansas will need to respond more forcefully and execute better in order to undo the prior outcomes, while Iowa State may once more try to put pressure on Kansas defensively and pull away with steady offense.