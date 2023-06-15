Inter Miami soccer tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Watch the Herons live in action this season

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Since Inter Miami’s inception just a few short years ago, there’s always been a sprinkle of stardust on the club, from owner and club president David Beckham to the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and, erm, Harvey Neville lining up for the club.

Of course, that’s all about to be taken to the next level with the arrival of Lionel Messi and the beginning of a new era for the Floridian soccer outfit. Gameday tickets themselves are now like goldust, but there are still opportunities to catch one of the greatest to ever play the game

Upcoming Inter Miami tickets for sale and ticket prices

The Regular Season is well underway in the MLS but there is plenty of action to still enjoy and some fantastic fixtures over the coming months. Below you’ll find the upcoming home Inter Miami fixtures alongside average ticket costs…

Date Fixture Price Available at Sat July 1, 2023 Austin FC $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Tue July 4, 2023 Columbus Crew $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Fri July 21, 2023 Cruz Azul $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Tue July 25, 2023 Atlanta United FC $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Sun August 20, 2023 Charlotte Football Club $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Wed August 30, 2023 Nashville SC $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Sat September 9, 2023 Sporting Kansas City $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Wed September 20, 2023 Toronto FC $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Sat September 30, 2023 New York City $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster Sat October 7, 2023 FC Cincinnati $35 - $4,695+ Ticketmaster

Inter Miami match at DRV PNK Stadium

For those looking to pick up Inter Miami tickets, they’ll take their seats at the brand new DRV PNK Stadium in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, 30 miles north of Miami itself. The stadium opened in 2020 and is only a temporary venue for Lionel Messi’s new club, with the proposed Freedom Park, a 25,000-capacity stadium, set to open for the 2025 season in Miami.

The DRV PNK Stadium holds just 18,000, and the name itself has a rather poignant meaning. Currently, AutoNation, an automotive retailer, holds the naming rights but instead chose to name it in line with their breast cancer awareness campaign.

The stadium itself has proven itself to be a hit with fans and has even hosted international fixtures, with the US national team thumping El Salvador 6-0 in its first outing, while it will host a number of CONCACAF qualification fixtures across June 2023.

Inter Miami tickets & prices

The arrival of Messi has sent the appetite to buy Inter Miami soccer match tickets into a frenzy, with thousands of fans keen to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

There are a variety of options when it comes to ticketing, from individual match tickets to season tickets, hospitality options and more. Tickets can be purchased individually through Ticketmaster and the ticketing tool’s reselling platform, while more information and other packages can be found on the club’s website.

Inter Miami season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

It’s likely season tickets will see a significant increase next season, with demand for a seat at the DRV PNK Stadium higher than ever before. It’s the only way to guarantee Inter Miami soccer match tickets for every fixture, meaning you don’t miss a single minute or a single Messi goal on home turf.

Season ticket prices do vary; this season priced between $476 and $3,094. However, season tickets aren’t currently available to purchase, with fans encouraged to place a 2024 Membership Deposit, which is priced between $200 and $10,000.

Inter Miami matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

As is the case with most stadiums across the MLS these days, there is a range of ticketing options available, with prices typically starting at the $35 mark for an adult. However, ticket prices are surging for the remainder of the 2023 season as demand has increased, with Ticketmaster’s reselling platform and dynamic pricing structure largely seeing prices start in the hundreds of dollars.

Many reports have noted that the cost of an average ticket has increased by over 900% in the wake of

Lionel Messi signing for the club, and demand won’t slow for the remainder of the season, making it incredibly difficult to predict just how much a matchday ticket will cost.

Prior to Messi joining The Herons, you could typically buy Inter Miami tickets on general sale for the following:

Gate Lowest Price Highest Price 1 (Section 122-127) $45 $600+ 2 $48 $3,000+ 3 $35 $45 VIP Gate $49 $1,500

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

All season ticket holders at Inter Miami are given Membership Cards and a unique member number as part of the deal, allowing fans access to exclusive discounts and special events across the season.

What’s more, those with membership cards also have priority access to secure a season ticket when Inter Miami moves to Miami Freedom Park for the 2025 season.

Inter Miami Ticket Pricing and Seating

Due to the MLS’ association with Ticketmaster, the pricing structure at the DRV PNK Stadium is dynamic, and prices increase or decrease based on demand.

The stadium itself is largely seated, with three stands within the ground being so. The stand to the east, behind the goal, is general admission, however, with safe standing in place like many venues across Europe. Here you’ll also find the cheapest tickets available.

The hospitality packages and VIP seating is located in the north stand, which naturally carries the highest ticket prices, while the stand to the south also fluctuates greatly in pricing, starting at around $48 and increasing into the thousands of dollars.

Important considerations for buying Inter Miami tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

The easiest way to buy Inter Miami soccer tickets is through

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the club and the MLS. The seller offers both tickets and resale tickets, but as we’ve mentioned, it’s important to be aware of the dynamic pricing.

Securing tickets early can save money, particularly when demand is as high as it is, and tickets are selling quickly and will do so for the remainder of the MLS season.

Tickets aren’t currently available for fixtures more than a few weeks away, so if you are looking to arrive in Fort Lauderdale and take in a match, keep an eye on the Inter Miami official website, or fill out your details on the Inter Miami ticketing site to stay informed about ticket releases.

Can I buy Inter Miami tickets without a membership?

You don’t have to be a member to purchase an Inter Miami ticket, with them available to pick up through Ticketmaster in much the same way you’d buy a ticket for a concert.

Inter Miami doesn’t currently offer a membership scheme outside its season ticket packages, which offers access to a number of events and discounts.

Inter Miami hospitality tickets & packages

If the club’s good enough for the Beckhams, then you know you’re going to get some pretty luxurious matchday hospitality packages at the DRV PNK Stadium. There are a number of premium packages at the club, detailed below:

Suites:

Private field-level seating

Private field-level seating Up to 14 guests

Up to 14 guests Extensive food & beverage options

Extensive food & beverage options VIP entrance

VIP entrance Complimentary parking passes

Complimentary parking passes Personal in-suite attendant

Midfield Club:

Most exclusive hospitality area

Most exclusive hospitality area Complimentary parking passes

Complimentary parking passes VIP entrance

VIP entrance Food, beer, wine and more included

Food, beer, wine and more included Access to air-conditioned XBTO NW Club

Access to air-conditioned XBTO NW Club Open-air club directly on the halfway line

XBTO Northwest Club

Elevated seat experience

Elevated seat experience Access to club space

Access to club space 10,000 square foot hospitality space

10,000 square foot hospitality space Food, beer, wine and soda included

Food, beer, wine and soda included Entry through VIP entrance

When do Inter Miami hospitality tickets go on sale?

Hospitality packages are available on a nightly rental basis or as a seasonal package. More information can be found in the Inter Miami premium package section, alongside details on how to get in touch with the club to book a matchday experience in style.

It’s possible to book a number of different suites, all with great views of the pitch, with prices varying depending on the fixture and the type of package you would like.

FAQs

How can I buy Inter Miami season tickets?

Inter Miami season tickets aren’t currently available for purchase with the season already in full swing. Fans can register their interest and pay a deposit for the 2024 season through the club’s website.

Deposits start at $200 for a general admission season ticket in the safe standing area, while that figure is the same for general seating tickets. The deposit for premium tickets begins at $500, with an annual suite deposit priced at $10,000.

How can I buy Inter Miami away tickets?

Tickets to see Inter Miami on the road are equally seeing a surge and are also available through Ticketmaster, with the process exactly the same as purchasing a ticket at the DRV PNK Stadium.

As with home prices, tickets are priced dynamically and have significantly increased in recent weeks.

How hard is it to get Inter Miami football match tickets?

At present, tickets are becoming more difficult to get hold of with the impact of Messi putting on a Heron's shirt significant. Tickets are still available online, though, so if you are desperate to see the Argentinian wizard, then it is possible, you will just be paying a premium.

How do I buy cheap Inter Miami tickets?

The cheapest way to purchase Inter Miami tickets is being quick off the mark through the club’s website. Ticket resellers are expensive, and even more so at the moment.

General admission tickets in the safe standing area are the best bet for the least costly ticket.

What is the best way to travel to DRV PNK Stadium?

Getting to the DRV PNK Stadium is relatively straightforward. It’s a stone’s throw from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and a 25-minute walk from Cypress Creek Station.

The number 14 bus will take you from Downtown Fort Lauderdale to within a short walk of the stadium, while parking is ample and open three hours prior to kick-off. Shuttle buses run fans from the parking lots to the gates of the stadium. Parking can be purchased in advance through the Inter Miami site.

Where can I stay around DRV PNK Stadium?

Fort Lauderdale has plenty of places to stay the night, and there are a number of reasonably priced hotels within a short walk of the DRV PNK Stadium, including the Holiday Inn Express, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham and the Best Western Fort Lauderdale.

If you’re looking for a hotel to stay near the ground, the interactive map below will give you an idea of what’s currently available alongside pricing.

Can I book a tour of DRV PNK Stadium?

Tours of the stadium aren’t currently available, with the DRV PNK Stadium currently only an interim venue ahead of a move to Freedom Park in a few years' time.

Useful links

