Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi earns third Player of the Matchday honor of 2025 season after dominating CF Montreal in win

The Argentine was voted the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 22 after his exceptional performance helped secure a convincing win for the Herons

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass performance in Inter Miami's 4-1 road victory over CF Montréal, scoring twice and providing an assist to lead his team to three valuable points. Montreal took the lead but Messi and Miami bounced back as the Argentine fed Tadeo Allende for the equalizer. He then scored the Herons’ go-ahead goal just before half time with Telasco Segovia scoring Miami’s third. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then scored a goal-of-the-season contender in the 62nd minute after weaving past six Montreal defenders and calmly finishing his effort into the net.

WATCH MESSI'S MATCHDAY 22 HIGHLIGHTS

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi continues to demonstrate his exceptional value to both Inter Miami and MLS as a whole, now tied for third in the league with 19 goal contributions (12 goals, seven assists) while leading all players in goals per game with an impressive 0.86 average. His ninth overall Player of the Matchday award places him in elite company as just the 11th player in league history to earn the honor at least nine times and only the second active player to reach this milestone, joining Atlanta United's Josef Martínez (nine).

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 4-1 win over CF Montreal, Inter Miami will face the New England Revolution on July 9 before returning home to host Nashville SC at the Chase Stadium on July 12.