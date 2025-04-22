How to buy tickets to see Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

All you need to know about how you can catch Inter Miami and Messi in action against the world’s best teams and players this summer

Always hoped to see Lionel Messi live in action, or desperate to see him play once again? This summer, those dreams could come true at the FIFA Club World Cup. The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times, and we’re now set for two sensational summers of soccer in the U.S. It’s the FIFA World Cup 2026 next year, but first things first, the inaugral edition of the FIFA Club World Cup takes place this June. You could be there in person to witness Inter Miami gunning for global glory by securing yourself seats.

The FIFA Club World Cup has a sparkling format. 32 of the most successful teams from each of the six continental confederations will be competing for the crown across 12 stadiums in 11 cities in the United States. The teams are drawn into eight groups of four, with each team playing three group stage matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Let FIFA make your dreams of watching Messi and Inter Miami play live at the Club World Cup become a reality. Their official FIFA Club World Cup tickets offer you the opportunity to see the Herons in action at a couple of stunning Stateside stadiums. Don’t miss your chance to be part of two unmissable and memorable global football tournaments.

What is Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule?

Inter Miami kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, and the whole tournament, against Al Ahly on June 14. The Egyptian outfit have dominated the CAF Champions League in recent seasons. Following that encounter, Inter Miami takes on the 30-time Portuguese champions and 2-time Champions League winners, Porto. Messi’s men complete their group schedule against the 2021 Copa Libertadores winners, Palmeiras.

Date & Kick off time (ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, June 14 (8 pm) Al Ahly vs Inter Miami CF Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FIFA Thu, June 19 (3 pm) Inter Miami CF vs Porto Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta FIFA Mon, June 23 (9 pm) Inter Miami CF vs Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FIFA

Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 3: Prices start from $80

Prices start from $80 Category 2: Prices start from $120

Prices start from $120 Category 1: Prices start from $200

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Inter Miami and Lionel Messi light up the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from a range of individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. With Inter Miami set to make their debut on the global stage, demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

